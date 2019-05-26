All apartments in Linton Hall
11825 Lake Baldwin Dr

11825 Lake Baldwin Drive
Location

11825 Lake Baldwin Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84f015e057 ---- Welcome Home! STUNNING 3 level TH with lots of upgrades! Beautiful hardwoods on the open floor plan main level to the HUGE granite island in the kitchen, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and family or dining room. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, double walk closets, and attached master bathroom with double vanities and LARGE custom corner shower! Basement has a rec room with full bathroom and sliding glass door to the back yard. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr have any available units?
11825 Lake Baldwin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr have?
Some of 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11825 Lake Baldwin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr offer parking?
No, 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr have a pool?
No, 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr have accessible units?
No, 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11825 Lake Baldwin Dr has units with air conditioning.
