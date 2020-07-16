Apartment List
/
VA
/
laurel
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:47 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA with garages

Laurel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Laurel
4844 Wild Horse Lane
4844 Wild Horse Ln, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2080 sqft
Welcome to one of the West End’s newest neighborhoods, West Chase located just off Broad Street and Parham Road. This stunning new townhome boasts 3 bedrooms with 2 and a ½ baths.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1362 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments has options for immediate move ins! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Innsbrook
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
$
28 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
100 Units Available
Sherwood Park
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,970
1623 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
64 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8947 Ringview Drive
8947 Ringview Dr, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome in Mechanicsville's Cool Spring West Available July 1st! - Beautiful townhome with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in the quiet community of Cool Spring West, ready July 1st! Convenient location off of 301

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10136 Ashley Manor Ln
10136 Ashley Manor Ln, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2701 sqft
10136 Ashley Manor Ln Available 08/10/20 Beautiful, Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10504 Barbara Lane
10504 Barbara Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2076 sqft
10504 Barbara Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Three Bed, Two and a Half Bath Townhome in the West End! - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Three Chopt Village has everything you could want.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11454 Old Mountain Rd.
11454 Old Mountain Road, Henrico County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,695
3358 sqft
Gorgeous Glen Allen Home with 2 car garage and first floor bedroom in Glen Allen - Available for July move in. Gorgeous 7 year old home loaded with many upgrades and features.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
The Museum District
3412 Floyd Avenue
3412 Floyd Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1776 sqft
Museum District Townhouse - 3-bedroom Museum District home set high above the street, eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking & bamboo wood floors,bright living room w/fireplace & plantation shutters, formal

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5230 Preston Square Loop
5230 Preston Square Loop, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2489 sqft
Delightful 2-story Townhome with 4 bedroom, 2 full baths and 1 half bath in the West End of Henrico County in the Preston Square neighborhood. This home features hardwood floors on the 1st floor and ceramic tile floors in bathrooms/laundry room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1909 Liesfeld Parkway
1909 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2900 sqft
Three-level Norwood model townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a spacious recreation room and a full bath.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
8010 Thom Road
8010 Thom Road, Tuckahoe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
6116 sqft
Unique Mid-Century Modern home located South of River Road is a true multi-generational home and features a fully handicapped accessible 1st Floor Master Suite (with access from both inside and outdoor), plus the original 1st floor bedroom(s), as

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ginter Park
3612 Hawthorne Avenue
3612 Hawthorne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2 story apartment with hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances (gas cooking). Water/sewer/trash, garage and yard maintenance included in rent.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2300 Liesfeld Parkway
2300 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2218 sqft
2300 Liesfeld Parkway Available 08/08/20 Beautiful West Broad Townhome - West Broad Village rental... we know it's hard to ignore those words! Then add to that the fact it was built in 2015.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Twin Hickory
839 Parkland Place
839 Parkland Place, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
839 Parkland Place Available 08/17/20 839 Parkland Place - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse Located in Twin Hickory - 24 month lease - Available approximately 8/17\2020. 839 Parkland Place is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11004 Slenderleaf Drive
11004 Slenderleaf Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2300 sqft
SPACIOUS WEST END COLONIAL!! - You will instantly feel at home as soon as you walk through the front door of this beautiful colonial.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2803 Murano Way
2803 Murano Way, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Immaculate low maintenance townhouse with a first-floor master suite located in the ultra-convenient Villas at Hunton Park.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2234 sqft
Ready for Showings Mid-July! 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Innsbrook
4616 Sadler Grove Way
4616 Sadler Grove Way, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3176 sqft
4616 Sadler Grove Way Available 09/01/20 Awesome Transitional in Sadler Grove - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home awaits you. This home has been meticulously maintained by the original owner.

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4821 Rodney Road
4821 Rodney Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2095 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home offers a FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and is ready for quick move in. Here you'll find a charming brick Colonial close to interstate and local shops and restaurants.
City Guide for Laurel, VA

Laurel is such a pretty name for a Virginia community. But it was first called Hungary Station, and was the location of a spur railroad track that went to coal fields in the western part of the county.

In this unincorporated community you'll find pretty Hoehns Lake. Just 14 minutes from the urban enclave of state capital Richmond, VA, this pleasant spot is home to just over 16,000 residents. Nearby you'll find Joseph Bryan Park for walking and hiking, and the well-groomed links of the Belmont Golf Course. Charming shops, including a stained glass store, and cute cafes are a part of life in Laurel. So you'll always have somewhere to buy a present for granny, or take her out for tea. And if you want to do those things without granny in tow to provide an excuse? Go ahead; we won't tell anyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Laurel, VA

Laurel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 BedroomsLaurel 2 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaurel 3 BedroomsLaurel 3 BedroomsLaurel Apartments with BalconiesLaurel Apartments with Balconies
Laurel Apartments with GaragesLaurel Apartments with GymsLaurel Apartments with GymsLaurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaurel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Parking
Laurel Apartments with PoolsLaurel Apartments with PoolsLaurel Apartments with Washer-DryersLaurel Apartments with Washer-DryersLaurel Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaurel Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaurel Pet Friendly PlacesLaurel Pet Friendly PlacesLaurel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University