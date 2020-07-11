/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 AM
146 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
2700 Kenwood Ave
2700 Kenwood Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
Ready for move in July 20th! This adorable Lakeside 3 bedroom 1.5 bath rancher features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Large, bright open living room with formal dining room great for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
7404 Wentworth Ave.
7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeside
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
Dumbarton
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Dumbarton
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$922
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
4 Units Available
The Shannon Townhomes
628 Windomere Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1200 sqft
Tucked away along beautiful, tree-lined streets; The Shannon Townhomes offers the best of both worlds in Richmond. Experience our neighborhood charm while taking advantage of our convenient location.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ginter Park
4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2
4222 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1495 sqft
Spacious Apartment_Ginter Park, Northside Richmond - Property Id: 34939 Historic Ginter Park Property available for rent. Tenant responsible for utilities. Call or text at (804) 840-3073 with questions.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Dumbarton
6709 Hazelwood Street
6709 Hazelwood Street, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
ADORABLE MOVE-IN READY RANCHER - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this property is 7/2/2020 *6709 Hazelwood Street, Richmond, VA 23230 near Staples Mill *Darling 1000 s.f.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4816 Bethlehem Rd
4816 Bethlehem Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
This beautiful 1851 sq. ft. transitional by Liberty Homes features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors down, large Family Room. formal Dining Room, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Mary Munford
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
City Center
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,047
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
20 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$990
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
The Museum District
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,031
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
44 Units Available
Laurel
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,098
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 155
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1641 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Innsbrook
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.