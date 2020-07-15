2700 Kenwood Ave

Amenities

Ready for move in July 20th! This adorable Lakeside 3 bedroom 1.5 bath rancher features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Large, bright open living room with formal dining room great for entertaining.Nicely appointed eat in kitchen with all appliances and lovely white cabinets with plenty of room for storage. Washer and dryer included. Spacious bedrooms with lots of natural light throughout and closets for extra storage. Large fenced in rear yard with shed for storing yard equipment and tools. Don't miss your chance to live close to parks, schools, just minutes to downtown, convenient to shopping malls, restaurants, and close to interstates.$1250/monthly Available immediately for move in Contact Lowenstein Realty, LLC to schedule a showing at 804-921-7849



A Non-Refundable application fee of $40 is required per applicant/occupant 18 years and older. Credit, Criminal, and National Eviction report, rental reference and verification of income are all required and verified for each applicant.