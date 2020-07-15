All apartments in Lakeside
2700 Kenwood Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

2700 Kenwood Ave

2700 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Lakeside
Location

2700 Kenwood Avenue, Lakeside, VA 23228
Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready for move in July 20th! This adorable Lakeside 3 bedroom 1.5 bath rancher features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Large, bright open living room with formal dining room great for entertaining.Nicely appointed eat in kitchen with all appliances and lovely white cabinets with plenty of room for storage. Washer and dryer included. Spacious bedrooms with lots of natural light throughout and closets for extra storage. Large fenced in rear yard with shed for storing yard equipment and tools. Don't miss your chance to live close to parks, schools, just minutes to downtown, convenient to shopping malls, restaurants, and close to interstates.$1250/monthly Available immediately for move in Contact Lowenstein Realty, LLC to schedule a showing at 804-921-7849

A Non-Refundable application fee of $40 is required per applicant/occupant 18 years and older. Credit, Criminal, and National Eviction report, rental reference and verification of income are all required and verified for each applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Kenwood Ave have any available units?
2700 Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, VA.
What amenities does 2700 Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 2700 Kenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Kenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 2700 Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 2700 Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2700 Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2700 Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Kenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Kenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2700 Kenwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
