Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

241 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA

Finding an apartment in Lake Barcroft that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3397 sqft
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Barcroft
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Falls Church
65 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,348
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
13 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,904
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Falls Church neighborhood, close to grocery stores, I-395, 7 Corners and local schools. Apartments feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4513 Highland Green Court
4513 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Fully furnished apartment Family room bedroom full bathroom and small kitchen 10 to 15 minutes from the Pentagon and Fort Myer. 20 minutes from Ft.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1403 N ROOSEVELT STREET
1403 North Roosevelt Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1364 sqft
HOW DOES TWO BLOCKS TO THE METRO SOUND? Ideal location close to East Falls Church metro, W&OD Trail, Banneker Park and I-66. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
600 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 15th. Welcome to The Madison! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, bright top floor unit with balcony facing East overlooks a beautiful treed residential area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6435 Overlook Drive - 1
6435 Overlook Drive, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3100 sqft
Spacious Light-Filled 4BR/3.5BA Rambler w/ New Fully Updated Open Gourmet Kitchen, SS Apps; Master Suite with Updated Bath. Main Level Laundry. HW Floors throughout, 2 WB Fireplaces, Large Living Room w/ delightful view of Huge Fenced Back Yard.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Boulevard Manor
1 Unit Available
5906 1ST STREET N
5906 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2198 sqft
Handsome Home w/ Updated Kitchen, Finished Basement, Steam Shower, Updated Bathrooms * Recessed Lighting Through-Out * Main Level Office * Lower Level Family Room * Fenced Back Yard * Healthy Looking Yard * All Systems and Appliances in Good Working

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6641 BARRETT ROAD
6641 Barrett Road, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1188 sqft
This vintage 4-bedroom home is charming yet practical, light and bright, with a great location and lovely green yard. Previous tenants liked it so much they stayed for six years! This is NOT a big house, but it's very nice.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5804 Poplar Lane
5804 Poplar Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
6100 sqft
New construction! 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom 6100 square feet. Available starting July 1 to July 15. Updated pictures coming soon! Email dpatelg@gmail.com for additional information.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
6147 GLEN EAGLES COURT
6147 Glen Eagles Court, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1350 sqft
Available immediately! Great 3-level townhome. Freshly painted and new flooring in living areas and bedrooms! New kitchen cabinets and counters! 3 finished levels. 2 master suites each w/full bath. Full size washer/dryer on bedroom level.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Boulevard Manor
1 Unit Available
6028 1ST STREET N
6028 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,050
2596 sqft
FRESH NEW PAINT & CARPET! A very rare oasis in the city-beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac on a large landscaped, wooded corner lot, 1 car garage. Formal Living/ Dining rooms, large kitchen w/eat-in area/family room.

1 of 26

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
Glencarlyn
1 Unit Available
5921 3RD STREET S
5921 3rd Street South, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2558 sqft
5921 3rd St S Arlington VA 22204. Don't miss this beautiful updated 4 BR garaged home located in the Carlin Springs area of Arlington.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Barcroft
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
33 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Boiling Brook
154 Units Available
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,608
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
10 Units Available
The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,227
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,557
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1252 sqft
High-rise community with granite counters and in-unit W/D. Close to Metro, restaurants and entertainment. Pet-friendly, elevator, clubhouse and concierge. On plateau with city views near Arlington Blvd.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
North Highland
18 Units Available
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,557
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1058 sqft
This pet-friendly community combines modern living with upscale amenities. Large, sparkling pool, Internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Apartment interiors feature chic designs and included appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
22 Units Available
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
City Guide for Lake Barcroft, VA

This town is named after Dr. John W. Barcroft, who ran a mill here during the 19th century!

Most of what you'll read about Lake Barcroft will tell you that its one of the most desirable places in the country to call home -- and its true! This community is one of the most beautiful, convenient and luxurious places in the U.S. It has a population of 9,558 and is located in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside Washington D.C. It's based around a body of water of the same name, and you can find excellent fishing here as well as beautiful Osprey. Many people come here year-round from neighboring areas to vacation . Gas and diesel engines are prohibited on the lake to prevent noise and pollution, so you can expect an environmentally friendly and peaceful experience when you're here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Barcroft, VA

Finding an apartment in Lake Barcroft that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

