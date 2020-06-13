Apartment List
/
VA
/
kings park west
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Kings Park West, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5002 Gadsen Dr
5002 Gadsen Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
3360 sqft
5002 Gadsen Dr Available 07/15/20 Updated and immaculate 4 bed/3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
10348 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD
10348 Commonwealth Boulevard, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
1409 sqft
Spacious 3 level on private cut de sac lot. 1 car garage plus driveway. Deck on the back. Desirable Kings Park West close to GMU, next to Robinson HS. Covered front porch, shaded backyard.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT
10429 Carriagepark Court, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2232 sqft
Beautiful brick, 3 Level TH with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Stunning renovated kitchen with all the bells and whistles: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, plus eat-in space. Hardwood flooring throughout all three levels.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5277 PUMPHREY DRIVE
5277 Pumphrey Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1688 sqft
Walking distance to Laurel Ridge and Robinson!!! Lovely home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, huge family room addition off the kitchen, formal living and dining rooms , Master suite with sitting room/nursery and walk-in closet, lower level rec
Results within 1 mile of Kings Park West
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
26 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5450 STAVENDISH STREET
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome with 6 levels! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
10434 COURTNEY DRIVE
10434 Courtney Drive, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2626 sqft
Open floor plan, well maintained TH in heart of Fairfax City. Near the court house, George Mason University.

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5138 Bradfield Dr
5138 Bradfield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2206 sqft
Nicely Renovated Single Family Home In Annandale - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful and spacious single family home located minutes from I-495 and close to Braddock Road.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5819 COVE LANDING ROAD
5819 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
886 sqft
This end unit home is on the main level with easy access to the parking. Open floor plan, balcony, & extra secured interior storage room(in the basement area) for larger items like bikes, canoes etc.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5033 OAKCREST DRIVE
5033 Oakcrest Drive, Fairfax County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4818 sqft
Tenants plans changed.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Park West
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
37 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Merrifield
50 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,667
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
35 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
30 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,649
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,389
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
Mantua
14 Units Available
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,348
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
855 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
City Guide for Kings Park West, VA

This city is so close to the nation's capital that bus transportation is even available for military personnel directly to the Pentagon property. Located just a half-hour's drive from Washington, D.C., Kings Park West, Virginia, is an ideal alternative to big-city living. Three major thoroughfares link Kings Park West to Washington, D.C., including the Beltway, Route 66, and Route 50.

Less than 14,000 residents call Kings Park West home, giving it a small town vibe convenient to the big city conveniences of Fairfax County and the Washington area. Close to Clinton, Herndon, and Vienna, Kings Park West is one of two communities in Fairfax County called Kings Park. Obviously, it is the westernmost section of the two. Its convenience to George Mason University is a prime reason many people move to Kings Park West. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kings Park West, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kings Park West renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Kings Park West 1 BedroomsKings Park West 3 Bedrooms
Kings Park West Apartments with BalconyKings Park West Apartments with Parking
Kings Park West Apartments with Washer-DryerKings Park West Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VA
South Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University