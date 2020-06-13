127 Apartments for rent in Kings Park West, VA with balcony
This city is so close to the nation's capital that bus transportation is even available for military personnel directly to the Pentagon property. Located just a half-hour's drive from Washington, D.C., Kings Park West, Virginia, is an ideal alternative to big-city living. Three major thoroughfares link Kings Park West to Washington, D.C., including the Beltway, Route 66, and Route 50.
Less than 14,000 residents call Kings Park West home, giving it a small town vibe convenient to the big city conveniences of Fairfax County and the Washington area. Close to Clinton, Herndon, and Vienna, Kings Park West is one of two communities in Fairfax County called Kings Park. Obviously, it is the westernmost section of the two. Its convenience to George Mason University is a prime reason many people move to Kings Park West. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kings Park West renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.