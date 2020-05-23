All apartments in Kings Park West
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

10118 DUNDALK STREET

10118 Dundalk Street · No Longer Available
Location

10118 Dundalk Street, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready single family home in highly desired Kings Park West! Sun filled main level with an open floor plan. 4 large bedrooms on the upper level, walk-out to patio from master bedroom suite. 1-car garage. Prime location with easy access to Parks, schools, commuter highways and much more. Large fenced in wooded and private backyard (almost half an acre!) with large patio - Perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Safety remains our top priority, so we are closely following all federal, state, and local guidelines for social distancing. We will show this property by private appointment, so you may feel comfortable and safe in viewing the home. We will be offering virtual showings during this time. Call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10118 DUNDALK STREET have any available units?
10118 DUNDALK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
Is 10118 DUNDALK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10118 DUNDALK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10118 DUNDALK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10118 DUNDALK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 10118 DUNDALK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 10118 DUNDALK STREET offers parking.
Does 10118 DUNDALK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10118 DUNDALK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10118 DUNDALK STREET have a pool?
No, 10118 DUNDALK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10118 DUNDALK STREET have accessible units?
No, 10118 DUNDALK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10118 DUNDALK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 10118 DUNDALK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10118 DUNDALK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10118 DUNDALK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
