10118 DUNDALK STREET

Move-in ready single family home in highly desired Kings Park West! Sun filled main level with an open floor plan. 4 large bedrooms on the upper level, walk-out to patio from master bedroom suite. 1-car garage. Prime location with easy access to Parks, schools, commuter highways and much more. Large fenced in wooded and private backyard (almost half an acre!) with large patio - Perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Safety remains our top priority, so we are closely following all federal, state, and local guidelines for social distancing. We will show this property by private appointment, so you may feel comfortable and safe in viewing the home. We will be offering virtual showings during this time. Call for more details.