521 CADDY ALLEY

Brand new home-never lived in and ready for immediate occupancy just minutes from NGIC, hollymead Town Center and Charlottesville. This bright spacious end unit formal model townhome is ready for occupancy. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful lvp flooring, oversized deck. Tot lot just steps from front door. Large master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Terrace level is finished with den, full bath and 2 car garage. Walk to shopping, restaurants and local shopping. Available end of march.