All apartments in Hollymead
Find more places like 521 CADDY ALLEY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollymead, VA
/
521 CADDY ALLEY
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:34 PM

521 CADDY ALLEY

521 Caddy Aly · (434) 996-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollymead
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

521 Caddy Aly, Hollymead, VA 22911
Forest Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Brand new home-never lived in and ready for immediate occupancy just minutes from NGIC, hollymead Town Center and Charlottesville. This bright spacious end unit formal model townhome is ready for occupancy. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful lvp flooring, oversized deck. Tot lot just steps from front door. Large master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Terrace level is finished with den, full bath and 2 car garage. Walk to shopping, restaurants and local shopping. Available end of march.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 CADDY ALLEY have any available units?
521 CADDY ALLEY has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 521 CADDY ALLEY have?
Some of 521 CADDY ALLEY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 CADDY ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
521 CADDY ALLEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 CADDY ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 521 CADDY ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollymead.
Does 521 CADDY ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 521 CADDY ALLEY does offer parking.
Does 521 CADDY ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 CADDY ALLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 CADDY ALLEY have a pool?
No, 521 CADDY ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 521 CADDY ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 521 CADDY ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 521 CADDY ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 CADDY ALLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 CADDY ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 CADDY ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 521 CADDY ALLEY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hollymead 1 BedroomsHollymead 2 Bedrooms
Hollymead 3 BedroomsHollymead Apartments with Garage
Hollymead Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAWoodstock, VA
Culpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAPantops, VA
Massanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity