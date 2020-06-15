All apartments in Hollymead
2708 Gatewood Cir

2708 Gatewood Circle · (434) 305-2774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2708 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA 22911
Hollymead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2708 Gatewood Cir · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
bbq/grill
2708 Gatewood Cir Available 07/01/20 3 BR Townhome Hollymead Area - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South
--Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School!
--Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails
--Hollymead Pond access allows kayaking and fishing
-- Close to shopping, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Target, numerous restaurants, & other stores
--NGIC, UVA Research Park, & the airport close by
--Downtown Charlottesville conveniently down 29
--Peaceful, friendly community with lots of surrounding woods, playground, picnic area, enclosed
dog area.
-- Pet friendly with references, fees and restrictions apply.
-- Off street assigned parking
--Bathroom with shower/tub combo upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs
-- Private terrace next to quiet wooded area, great for grilling!
-- Central HVAC system
-- Great closet space & storage throughout
--Colors and floor finishes may vary, basic floor plan shown may vary
--Additional utility fee per month for water, sewer and trash removal based upon number of occupants

*Please note when responding please let us know when you would be available to move in.

RENTAL CRITERIA: Income Verification of 2.5X Monthly Rent;
Credit and Criminal Background Check; Previous Rental Verification.
Section 8 Housing Vouchers Not Accepted.

Prices & terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates & Terms predicated on # of occupants. Lic. Ag. EHO Apply now at www.cvillehousing.com!

(RLNE4008369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Gatewood Cir have any available units?
2708 Gatewood Cir has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2708 Gatewood Cir have?
Some of 2708 Gatewood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Gatewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Gatewood Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Gatewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Gatewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Gatewood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Gatewood Cir does offer parking.
Does 2708 Gatewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Gatewood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Gatewood Cir have a pool?
No, 2708 Gatewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Gatewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 2708 Gatewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Gatewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 Gatewood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 Gatewood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2708 Gatewood Cir has units with air conditioning.
