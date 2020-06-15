Amenities
2708 Gatewood Cir Available 07/01/20 3 BR Townhome Hollymead Area - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South
--Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School!
--Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails
--Hollymead Pond access allows kayaking and fishing
-- Close to shopping, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Target, numerous restaurants, & other stores
--NGIC, UVA Research Park, & the airport close by
--Downtown Charlottesville conveniently down 29
--Peaceful, friendly community with lots of surrounding woods, playground, picnic area, enclosed
dog area.
-- Pet friendly with references, fees and restrictions apply.
-- Off street assigned parking
--Bathroom with shower/tub combo upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs
-- Private terrace next to quiet wooded area, great for grilling!
-- Central HVAC system
-- Great closet space & storage throughout
--Colors and floor finishes may vary, basic floor plan shown may vary
--Additional utility fee per month for water, sewer and trash removal based upon number of occupants
*Please note when responding please let us know when you would be available to move in.
RENTAL CRITERIA: Income Verification of 2.5X Monthly Rent;
Credit and Criminal Background Check; Previous Rental Verification.
Section 8 Housing Vouchers Not Accepted.
Prices & terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates & Terms predicated on # of occupants. Lic. Ag. EHO Apply now at www.cvillehousing.com!
(RLNE4008369)