apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM
204 Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
25 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Groveton
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
32 Units Available
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,604
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1142 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
50 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
19 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
151 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1092 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
4 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1
6610 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Urban sophisticates call Belle View home, hurry to call this meticulously maintained, fresh 2BR/1BA your home. B1 will be freshly painted for your arrival. 2015 updates included new Parquet Hardwood/Kitchen floor/Doors/Fridge/Blinds/Paint.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1
6609 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Charming condo in convenient Belle View community. This freshly painted two bedroom, one bathroom condo features new hardwood flooring, living room built-ins, a separate dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry for storage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3936 WOODHUE PL #21
3936 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS 2-LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDO THAT IS CONVENIENT TO FORT BELVOIR, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. BREAKFAST BAR CONNECTS LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8407 DEL NORTE COURT
8407 Del Norte Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1178 sqft
RARE 3 bed/2 bath unit in beautiful Pinewood Lawns! Newly renovated and ready to move in! This light-filled home was completely updated in 2020 with new windows, new bathrooms, new AC, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD
1413 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
793 sqft
Ideal location in the Belle View Community. Light Filled living Room & Dining Room. Close to outdoor pool, Tennis & Basketball Courts, walking paths and rec center.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6608 POTOMAC AVENUE
6608 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
793 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom unit in the classic, highly coveted Belle View Condominiums. Walking distance to Belle View shopping center. Walking distance to GW parkway. Minutes to I-495, Old Town, Route 1, and Washington DC.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6502 POTOMAC AVENUE
6502 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
623 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 1 BR apartment featuring gas cooking, walk-in closets and secure access. Near Old Town Alexandria, Potomac River and major access routes. Pool for summer fun!
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2646 REDCOAT DRIVE
2646 Redcoat Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
within 500 feet of Huntington Metro, this spacious two bedroom is also conveniently located near 495, telegraph rd, and Rt1. Shopping centers such as Target, Giant, Wal-Mart, and Hoffman Center AMC are also only minutes away.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5250 Ballycastle Cir
5250 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2035 sqft
Gorgeous end-unit townhouse in desirable Kingstowne. TH features 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, deck and 1 car garage. Open floor plan living room with bay window. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, & plenty of cabinet space.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR
5169 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome to 5169 Ballycastle Circle, a beautiful 3 bedroom townhome backing to trees in the popular north end of Kingstowne! As you enter the foyer, you are greeted with gorgeous marble flooring and a custom chandelier.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3828 MIRAMONTE PL #B
3828 Miramonte Place, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
This END UNIT is NEWLY PAINTED. This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath corner unit has its own CARPORT & a STORAGE unit, as well as a fenced-in sitting area at the front. There is a community pool for your enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Groveton
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
46 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
112 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
$
41 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,146
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
