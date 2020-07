Amenities

Spacious, open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, contemporary, private on acreage. Beautiful pond view and walking trails within 30 min. of Short Pump. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 1st.floor master. Great room opens to large deck. House can be rented with some furniture or owner will removed.

The house has a basement but that is not to be rented. The owner lives in the apartment in basement.