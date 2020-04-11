All apartments in George Mason
George Mason, VA
4313 LAMARRE DRIVE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

4313 LAMARRE DRIVE

4313 Lamarre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4313 Lamarre Drive, George Mason, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready, clean, and well maintained 3 level colonial, with 4 generously sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1 car garage. Deck overlooks quiet, private, and wooded fenced-in yard. Living room, dining room and family room, and kitchen with eat-in area on main level. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and bathroom with vanity area. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer and lots of storage! Laundry chute from upper level to basement makes doing the laundry much easier! Newer Trane heat pump for greater utility efficiency. Nice neighborhood with quick access to Routes I-66, 50, 29, 236, Braddock Rd, 123 and Fairfax County Parkway. Great Fairfax County Schools: Fairfax Villa Elementary, Frost Intermediate and Woodson High School. Must have good credit. No groups, maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE have any available units?
4313 LAMARRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
What amenities does 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE have?
Some of 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4313 LAMARRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in George Mason.
Does 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4313 LAMARRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

