4313 LAMARRE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready, clean, and well maintained 3 level colonial, with 4 generously sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1 car garage. Deck overlooks quiet, private, and wooded fenced-in yard. Living room, dining room and family room, and kitchen with eat-in area on main level. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and bathroom with vanity area. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer and lots of storage! Laundry chute from upper level to basement makes doing the laundry much easier! Newer Trane heat pump for greater utility efficiency. Nice neighborhood with quick access to Routes I-66, 50, 29, 236, Braddock Rd, 123 and Fairfax County Parkway. Great Fairfax County Schools: Fairfax Villa Elementary, Frost Intermediate and Woodson High School. Must have good credit. No groups, maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Thank you!