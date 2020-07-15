/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Front Royal, VA
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE
1321 Commonwealth Avenue, Front Royal, VA
Charming brick rancher features 4 bedrooms, nice living room w/ FP & HW floors! Recently updated bathroom, appliances, & counters. Versatile lower level w/ roomy living area for additional bedroom or rec room.
Results within 10 miles of Front Royal
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1196 Hites Road
1196 Hites Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1580 sqft
Beautiful Home in Middletown, VA - Beautiful Home in Middletown, VA. Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with updated lighting fixtures, and Beautiful Views.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
106 GATE STONE LANE
106 Gate Stone Lane, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1898 sqft
Well cared for Townhouse in great condition. Fenced in back yard and shaded front yard. Main level has large kitchen and a huge family room. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the laundry room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1006 BEL AIR
1006 Bell Air Street, Stephens City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Lawn care included with rent - charming cape cod on quiet street in the town limits of Stephens City. 2 Bedrooms on the main level and full bath, renovated kitchen, upstairs has 1 bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors, sun porch is heated.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
230 ADEN DRIVE
230 Aden Drive, Strasburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
Ranch home in Ox Bow Estates. Offering Living Rm., Kitchen, Breakfast Room, Master Bedroom, Master Bathroom, 2nd Bedroom, #2 Bathroom, 3rd Bedroom. Full unfinished walk out basement. Deck off Kitchen. Views and Back yard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
7760 MAIN STREET
7760 Main Street, Middletown, VA
UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Call agent for details. What a wonderful home located on almost 1 acre with great views from the front porch!!! Completely remodeled in 2005 with recent updates means old world charm with modern amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
4192 Bentonville Road
4192 Bentonville Rd, Warren County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1866 sqft
Country living at its best! Enjoy a quiet and serene 1 acre property just 15 minutes outside of town. Privacy abounds with beautiful, large and mature trees on the property. 3 bedrooms and 1.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
214 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
214 Bluebird Drive, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
CUTE SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN STEPHENS CITY MINUTES FROM I-81 HUGE DECK, LARGE REAR YARD BACKS TO TREES FOR PRIVACY PETS ON A CASE BY CASE, BREED AND WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS $35 APP PROCESSING FEE NEED A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1432 MACEDONIA CHURCH ROAD
1432 Macedonia Church Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial home in great location with approximately 3,000 finished square feet of living space! Hardwoods throughout main level. Kitchen with separate dining room. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet & attached bathroom with separate shower & tub.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE
120 Accomack Circle, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE in Frederick County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
111 AMETHYST CT
111 Amethyst Court, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Lovely 3 BR 2 BA townhouse ready for new tenants. Features include: New paint, updated flooring, new appliances, finished basement with full bath and rec room, fenced rear yard, deck, and much more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
137 EQUESTRIAN DRIVE
137 Equestrian Drive, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1680 sqft
Great brick end unit in Stephens City. Conveniently located to major travel routes. Beautifully maintained home. 3 bedrooms. Property slated to be available 9/1; however may be available as early as 9/23. Two assigned parking spots.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
126 CARNOUSTIE LANE
126 Carnoustie Lane, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1887 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 BR & 2.5 BA Interior townhome in the much sought after community of Wakeland Manor! On a Non-Thru street, it has little to no traffic, & quiet.
