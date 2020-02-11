All apartments in Front Royal
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

20 East 8th Street - 1 B

20 E 8th St · (540) 252-4696
Location

20 E 8th St, Front Royal, VA 22630

Price and availability

Amenities

extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
4x8 to 8x 18 indoor storage units.

Looking for storage space? Don't want to pay $100+/month for an outside storage unit exposed to heat and cold?

Interior storage units from small to large starting at only $40/month! Super secure, easy access, conveniently located right in town near Bing Crosby stadium in Front Royal.

Easy application process.

CURRENT SPECIAL: 1st month free when leasing for 3 months.

Call or text 540-305-5754.

Check out our other commercial and residential listings at www.rentwithvesta.com
Downtown Mini Storage in Front Royal is the perfect place to store your goods. Conveniently located, indoor storage. Easy access, secure, inexpensive! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

