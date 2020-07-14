East side of Frederick County!! Lots of storage! This home is a great size and it has the perfect location for commuters. Large kitchen with separate formal dining room. The large yard is fenced and ready for a small dog!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frederick County, VA.
Is 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.