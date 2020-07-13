Apartment List
/
VA
/
franklin farm
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:57 AM

206 Apartments for rent in Franklin Farm, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Farm apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE
13106 Coralberry Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2394 sqft
Lovely 3 level single family home on cul-de-sac. Located in Fairfax, although it is closer to Chantilly this spacious house has open kitchen-den with fireplace, and separate dining room and living room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2705 WREXHAM COURT
2705 Wrexham Court, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1907 sqft
Beautifully located 5 bedroom, 2.5 Bath colonial with 2-car garage in great community, backing to mature woods on a cul de sac.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12431 WENDELL HOLMES ROAD
12431 Wendell Holmes Road, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
1939 sqft
Great home with four spacious bedrooms conveniently located near the Reston Town Center right off of Reston Parkway. Features newer kitchen, bamboo floors and an open layout.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Farm
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
32 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
18 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12954 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1031 sqft
Recently Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo with 2 assigned covered parking spaces at Bryson at Woodland Park, gated condominium community.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2309 FREETOWN COURT
2309 Freetown Court, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1004 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2BR 1BA Spacious Top Floor Condo.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12905 Centre Park Cir #401
12905 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12905 Centre Park Cir #401 Available 08/03/20 BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME - BRYSON COMMUNITY OFFERS WONDERFUL AMENITIES AND GARAGE PARKING!!! POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILLS AND TABLES, ON SITE CONCIERGE, PARTY ROOM, MEETING ROOM AND

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12945 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12945 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Welcome to Bryson at Woodland Park!! One of Herndon's premier gated communities. This condo unit features bright & spacious 3 bedrooms 2 Baths with a three car garage covered spaces! Living area with doors to the patio.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13006 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE
13006 New Parkland Drive, Floris, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS CRAFTSMAN STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN POPULAR MONTEREY ESTATES LOCATION.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12921 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12921 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo in an excellent building and excellent location! Hardwoods; granite; spacious private bath; washer & dryer in unit; gas cooking. Great condition and great location in the complex.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4156 PLACID LAKE CT #57C
4156 Placid Lake Court, Chantilly, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large Two Bedroom End Unit Condo. Great Location close to Rt 50, Rt28 and RT 66. Unit backs to common grounds for extra privacy and large grass area. Nice size kitchen with ceramic floors and butcher block counters.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11843 SHIRE COURT
11843 Shire Court, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1073 sqft
AMAZING! Gorgeous Renovation - Pics from Fall 2019 when condo was first time rental.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2238 LOFTY HEIGHTS PLACE
2238 Lofty Heights Place, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1040 sqft
Remarkable townhouse in Reston close to shopping, public transportation and schools. Agent rental. Large living room and dinner room Beautiful deck face the wood Reston Association( swimming pools, tennis courts.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4317 LEES CORNER ROAD
4317 Lees Corner Road, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
950 sqft
Beautiful 2-story Brick Colonial! Gleaming wood floors in most areas, carpet in bedrooms! The kitchen has loads of cabinet space and updated appliances. Large deck overlooking the expansive backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12275 TURKEY WING COURT
12275 Turkey Wing Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Rambler Located Minutes From The Metro & Toll Roads! Spacious Family Room/Dining Room Combo With Sliding Glass Doors That Lead Out Into The Fenced In Backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13582 CEDAR RUN LANE
13582 Cedar Run Lane, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
2429 sqft
Beautiful, sunny end unit, Hardwoods on first floor and master.Garage for 2 cars PLUS storage. lower rec room has its own gas fireplace and bar area. Also Bedroom on the lowest level and full bath. Walkout basement to lower level deck.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12953 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
Must See!!! Amazing Location. Beautiful Big Sensational 2 beds + 2 spacious baths condo for rent. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings with great view from balcony (overlooking a pool).

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12963 PINECREST VIEW COURT
12963 Pinecrest View Court, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2952 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 4BR, 2.55BA nearly 3000 sq/ft home on a cul-de-sac backing to wooded park land.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3012 Millstream Ct
3012 Millstream Court, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1466 sqft
3012 Millstream Ct Available 08/01/20 STUNNING 4BR updated home on private wooded lot in Folkstone - Stunning Screened-in Porch overlooking tranquil & serene private, wooded backyard*This home is situated on parklike setting in sought-after
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Farm
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
64 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franklin Farm, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Farm apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Franklin Farm 3 BedroomsFranklin Farm Apartments with BalconyFranklin Farm Apartments with GarageFranklin Farm Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Franklin Farm Apartments with ParkingFranklin Farm Apartments with PoolFranklin Farm Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franklin Farm Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranklin Farm Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University