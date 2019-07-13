3016 GATEPOST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WONDERFUL AND WARM 4BR-2BA SPLIT FOYER IN FRANKLON FARM**NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND UPGRADED APPLIANCES IN SPACIOUS KITCHEN**BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS**COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE**ENJOY THE SCREENED PORCH**HOME IS ON SECLUDED CUL-DU-SAC NEXT TO WALKING/JOGGING TRAIL AND LAKE