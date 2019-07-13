WONDERFUL AND WARM 4BR-2BA SPLIT FOYER IN FRANKLON FARM**NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND UPGRADED APPLIANCES IN SPACIOUS KITCHEN**BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS**COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE**ENJOY THE SCREENED PORCH**HOME IS ON SECLUDED CUL-DU-SAC NEXT TO WALKING/JOGGING TRAIL AND LAKE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3016 GATEPOST LANE have any available units?
3016 GATEPOST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 3016 GATEPOST LANE have?
Some of 3016 GATEPOST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 GATEPOST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3016 GATEPOST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.