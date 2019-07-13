All apartments in Franklin Farm
3016 GATEPOST LANE
3016 GATEPOST LANE

3016 Gatepost Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Gatepost Lane, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WONDERFUL AND WARM 4BR-2BA SPLIT FOYER IN FRANKLON FARM**NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND UPGRADED APPLIANCES IN SPACIOUS KITCHEN**BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS**COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE**ENJOY THE SCREENED PORCH**HOME IS ON SECLUDED CUL-DU-SAC NEXT TO WALKING/JOGGING TRAIL AND LAKE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 GATEPOST LANE have any available units?
3016 GATEPOST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 3016 GATEPOST LANE have?
Some of 3016 GATEPOST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 GATEPOST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3016 GATEPOST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 GATEPOST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3016 GATEPOST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 3016 GATEPOST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3016 GATEPOST LANE offers parking.
Does 3016 GATEPOST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 GATEPOST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 GATEPOST LANE have a pool?
No, 3016 GATEPOST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3016 GATEPOST LANE have accessible units?
No, 3016 GATEPOST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 GATEPOST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 GATEPOST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 GATEPOST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3016 GATEPOST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
