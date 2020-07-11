/
apartments with washer dryer
151 Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA with washer-dryer
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Belvoir
14 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,813
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
15 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
12 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Mount Vernon
8782 WALUTES CIRCLE
8782 Walutes Circle, Mount Vernon, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 2 Level, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in Woodlawn section of Alexandria. New Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout. Conveniently located off Rt 1 with easy access to Old Town, 95, 495, and DC. Express bus service to metro.
Mount Vernon
8598 WYNGATE MANOR CT
8598 Wyngate Anor Court, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Located in the back of the neighborhood and surrounded by trees, this beautiful end townhome is filled with natural light! The spacious owner~s suite offers a large walk-in closet as well a bath with double sinks, separate soaking tub and shower.
7504 ASHBY LANE
7504 Ashby Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1186 sqft
Lovely condo backing to treed common area in the sought-after Kingstowne community.
7534 CROSS GATE LANE
7534 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1765 sqft
Private circle of detached contemporary homes in the heart of Kingstowne.
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1117 sqft
Welcome to Cardinal Place Condominiums within the gorgeous Island Creek Community with all of the amenities you are looking for. This wonderful Top Floor unit that has been Tastefully Renovated & Maintained throughout.
7417 SALFORD COURT
7417 Salford Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED BUXTON MODEL IN SOUGHT AFTER KINGSTOWNE~FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET.
Mount Vernon
8549 TOWNE MANOR CT
8549 Towne Manor Court, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully renovated garage townhouse close to major commuter routes and Ft Belvoir.
Mount Vernon
8426 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8426 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
798 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.
Mount Vernon
8513 ENGLESIDE STREET
8513 Engleside Street, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1660 sqft
New construction! Kitchen been installed now! Single-family house, 2-level house coming soon. Location, Location, Location... Centrally located offering a great place to live and a comfortable commute. 3 miles to Ft.
Mount Vernon
8511 ENGLESIDE STREET
8511 Engleside Street, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1660 sqft
New construction! New Kitchen coming along now! Single-family house, 2-level house coming soon. Location, Location, Location... Centrally located offering a great place to live and a comfortable commute. 3 miles to Ft.
Mount Vernon
8509 ENGLESIDE STREET
8509 Engleside Street, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1660 sqft
New construction! Kitchen is been set-up next! Single-family house, 2-level house coming soon. Location, Location, Location... Centrally located offering a great place to live and a comfortable commute. 3 miles to Ft.
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, . Great Master suit w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet.
Mount Vernon
8625 BEEKMAN PLACE
8625 Beekman Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
825 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo.
7451 TOWCHESTER COURT
7451 Towchester Court, Hayfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1630 sqft
FABULOUS VIEW!* COMPLETELY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW*FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGH-OUT!!TERRIFIC END UNIT WITH 2.
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.
7540 CROSS GATE LANE
7540 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1930 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 Bedroom contemporary w/ 2-car garage in Highly Sought-After Kingstowne... Kit w/ Granite Counters...Din Rm w/ Hardwood & Walkout to Beautifully Landscaped Yard...Living Room with Huge vaulted ceiling and skylight...
Mount Vernon
8702 VILLAGE GREEN COURT
8702 Village Green Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
This beautiful move-in ready 2 level townhouse has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, freshly painted, hardwood floors, and a fenced backyard ready for you to enjoy the summer weather.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Belvoir
20 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
