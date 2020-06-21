1139 Homestead Garden Court - 30

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest. Within 15 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road, LU, CVCC and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertaining.



This apartment comes with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Carpet in both the living room and bedroom. You will enjoy a deck located off of the bedroom.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash and lawn care!



School District:

Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Forest Middle Jefferson

Forest High



*No pet policy applies.



