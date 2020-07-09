All apartments in Farmville
The Greens at Sunchase
The Greens at Sunchase

501 Sunchase Blvd · (434) 808-1150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
HOT SUMMER DEAL! Secure this apartment by July 18th & receive a $500 signing bonus! Contact our office today for more details (on select units)

Location

501 Sunchase Blvd, Farmville, VA 23901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Jul 27

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. Aug 8

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Greens at Sunchase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
business center
internet access
media room
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$550
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $175
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Greens at Sunchase have any available units?
The Greens at Sunchase has 3 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Greens at Sunchase have?
Some of The Greens at Sunchase's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Greens at Sunchase currently offering any rent specials?
The Greens at Sunchase is offering the following rent specials: HOT SUMMER DEAL! Secure this apartment by July 18th & receive a $500 signing bonus! Contact our office today for more details (on select units)
Is The Greens at Sunchase pet-friendly?
Yes, The Greens at Sunchase is pet friendly.
Does The Greens at Sunchase offer parking?
Yes, The Greens at Sunchase offers parking.
Does The Greens at Sunchase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Greens at Sunchase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Greens at Sunchase have a pool?
Yes, The Greens at Sunchase has a pool.
Does The Greens at Sunchase have accessible units?
No, The Greens at Sunchase does not have accessible units.
Does The Greens at Sunchase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Greens at Sunchase has units with dishwashers.
Does The Greens at Sunchase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Greens at Sunchase has units with air conditioning.
