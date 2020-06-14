/
1 bedroom apartments
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA
11 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
690 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
17 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$926
699 sqft
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
1 Unit Available
1702 WASHINGTON AVENUE
1702 Washington Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
625 sqft
Duplex on Washington Avenue in the City! 1 bedroom 1.5 bath. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 4/2/16. Owner will only consider 1 small pet.
1 Unit Available
1324 KENMORE AVENUE
1324 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on the 2nd floor has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.
1 Unit Available
804 MONUMENT AVENUE
804 Monument Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
1122 CAROLINE STREET
1122 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
480 sqft
Downtown Walking Distance To Everything! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath. Gorgeous HW Floors & Porch. NEW PAINT. Beautiful Home Converted Into Apartments. PARKING. The $1,000/Month Includes Utilities.$30.00/Month for Trash & W/D. $50.
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
1111 CAROLINE STREET
1111 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1264 sqft
Charming historic 2nd floor apartment in downtown Fredericksburg. 1 bedroom, 1 bath with rear access to yard and gardens. Half a block to downtown's restaurants and shops! NO PETS.
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
$
16 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
$
Celebrate Virginia
38 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
1 Unit Available
710 KENMORE AVENUE
710 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom, upper level apartment in the heart of Fredericksburg City! Gorgeous wood flooring, fireplace. Kitchen plus table space. On street parking. water/ sewer included. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy.
1 Unit Available
93 HULLS CHAPEL ROAD
93 Hulls Chapel Road, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1200 sqft
This beautiful cottage is located in the heart of Stafford County, minutes away from the highway and route 1. The siding is freshly painted a modern Navy blue, there is a brand new roof, and enough parking for two cars.
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
209 HANOVER STREET
209 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
660 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG! THREE BLOCKS FROM THE VRE TRAIN STATION. ONE BEDROOM, ONE FULL BATHROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOM. FULL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NO PETS ALLOWED.
1 Unit Available
900 BARTON STREET
900 Barton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
908 sqft
Condo unit in Downtown Fredericsksburg. Hardwood flooring, granite counters, soaking tub and separate shower. Walking distance to VRE, restaurants & shopping in the downtown area. Large condo decktop overlooks Fredericskburg...Fantastic views.
20 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
15 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
763 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
$
201 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
12 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
639 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
$
23 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
691 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
1 Unit Available
2501 pittston rd
2501 Pittston Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
Basement one bedroom apartment with private entrant. Full Eat in kitchen with living room. Rent include elec, heat, ac, and wi fi. one mile from Spotsylvania VRE station, close to shopping and entertainment. Must pass background check. $55 fee.
1 Unit Available
15 CORNERSTONE DRIVE
15 Cornerstone Drive, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
3730 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT. Beautiful quiet family home. Tenant must have a full-time job to apply. Large cozy, furnished room with private bathroom. No washer/dryer. Single occupancy room only. Owner seeks female tenant.
