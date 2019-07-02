All apartments in Fairfax Station
Find more places like 10801 ADARE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax Station, VA
/
10801 ADARE DR
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

10801 ADARE DR

10801 Virginia Highway 660 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10801 Virginia Highway 660, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE NOTE: TENANT WILL NOT ALLOW ANY SHOWINGS BETWEEN JUNE 6 THROUGH THE 11TH. SORRY!!!NO SHOWINGS AFTER 6:00PMLovely Colonial on Cul-de-sac lot. Available July 1, 2019, Owner will consider small pet on a case by case. Please excuse boxes and large furniture in home, tenants moving. Applicants must apply online, For a rental application, go to: https://www.longandfoster.com -- Enter Address -Double click on picture, Hit rental application. Application fee is $55.00 for all Adults over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 ADARE DR have any available units?
10801 ADARE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
Is 10801 ADARE DR currently offering any rent specials?
10801 ADARE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 ADARE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10801 ADARE DR is pet friendly.
Does 10801 ADARE DR offer parking?
Yes, 10801 ADARE DR offers parking.
Does 10801 ADARE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10801 ADARE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 ADARE DR have a pool?
No, 10801 ADARE DR does not have a pool.
Does 10801 ADARE DR have accessible units?
No, 10801 ADARE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 ADARE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10801 ADARE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10801 ADARE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10801 ADARE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairfax Station Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VABurke Centre, VAKings Park West, VABurke, VABuckhall, VAFair Lakes, VAFair Oaks, VA
Mantua, VAChantilly, VAGreenbriar, VAKings Park, VAOakton, VAWest Springfield, VANewington Forest, VAManassas Park, VAMerrifield, VALaurel Hill, VAWoodburn, VACounty Center, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University