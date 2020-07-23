Apartment List
VA
/
enon
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:04 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Enon, VA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Enon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
1625 River Fork Way
1625 River Fork Place, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1515 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Rivermont Townhomes - Property Id: 325383 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
1300 River Tree Drive 202
1300 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1103 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 JULYS RENT FREE ! Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
13712 River Tree Drive 103
13712 River Tree Court, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Unit 103 Available 07/25/20 Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 278831 $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1515 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Rivermont Crossing Townhomes - Property Id: 267719 close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Enon
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
7 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14631 Grand Forest Terrace
14631 Grand Forest Terrace, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3716 sqft
14631 Grand Forest Terrace Available 09/15/20 Wonderful Home in Chesterfield Very Convenient to I95, I295 and Fort Lee! - This 3700+ square foot, 5-bedroom home in southern Chesterfield is very convenient to I-95, I-295, and Fort Lee.
Results within 10 miles of Enon
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$870
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
3 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$842
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
12 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
3 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Enon, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Enon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

