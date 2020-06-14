Apartment List
VA
/
east highland park
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

61 Apartments for rent in East Highland Park, VA with garage

East Highland Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre...

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3904 Morton Dr
3904 Morton Drive, East Highland Park, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2642 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 Debbie Lane
1701 Debbie Lane, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Springdale - Brick Rancher - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home, spacious living room, eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator. Utility area with Washer / dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of East Highland Park

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3125 5th Ave
3125 5th Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Second Floor Unit. Two Bedroom, One Bath; Large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove; Gas Heat, Central Air; Newer Vinyl Tilt-in Windows; Full Bath with Tub/Shower; Private Side Entrance and fire escape rear staircase. Remodeled a year ago.
Results within 5 miles of East Highland Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$900
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Shockoe Bottom
21 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Sherwood Park
115 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Fan
37 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
City Center
23 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$999
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Manchester
28 Units Available
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,113
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Shockoe Slip
10 Units Available
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Monroe Ward
110 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Monroe Ward
58 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
35 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1131 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
52 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
21 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Carver
32 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Shockoe Bottom
5 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shockoe Bottom
29 Units Available
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shockoe Bottom
11 Units Available
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jackson Ward
16 Units Available
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Office
25 Units Available
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
City Guide for East Highland Park, VA

East Highland Park, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia is a stone's throw away from the birthplace of famed American writer Edgar Allan Poe.

Nestled squarely between Richmond and the Chickahominy River, East Highland Park, Virginia is only a two-hour drive from the the nation's capital. The census-designated place is a suburb of greater Richmond, and has a population of 14,796 according to the last 2010 census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in East Highland Park, VA

East Highland Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

