142 Apartments for rent in East Highland Park, VA with balcony
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 4
1 of 3
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 22
1 of 46
1 of 31
1 of 29
1 of 31
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 16
East Highland Park, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia is a stone's throw away from the birthplace of famed American writer Edgar Allan Poe.
Nestled squarely between Richmond and the Chickahominy River, East Highland Park, Virginia is only a two-hour drive from the the nation's capital. The census-designated place is a suburb of greater Richmond, and has a population of 14,796 according to the last 2010 census. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Highland Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.