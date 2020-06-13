Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

142 Apartments for rent in East Highland Park, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
2309 Johnson Place
2309 Johnson Place, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1654 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. Owners have put their heart and soul into this home and it shows! The open/eat-in kitchen boasts double sink, electric cooking, side by side refrigerator, and TONS of storage.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3904 Morton Dr
3904 Morton Drive, East Highland Park, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2642 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 Debbie Lane
1701 Debbie Lane, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Springdale - Brick Rancher - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home, spacious living room, eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator. Utility area with Washer / dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of East Highland Park

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1205 North 23rd Street
1205 North 23rd Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Victorian Beauty....Centrally located One bedroom One Bath duplex. Spacious bedroom with Hardwood floors, New windows with plenty of natural light. New appliances including washer and dryer. Back porch overlooking fenced in back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1511 Front St
1511 Front Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Available June 15 Please stop by the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave to reserve 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house -living room -stove and fridge included -washer and dryer hookups -fenced in backyard -front porch -great

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Terrace
1 Unit Available
3100 Letcher Ave
3100 Letcher Avenue, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available JULY 2020 Please come into the leasing office to apply 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $199 down 4 bedroom 1 bathroom house -fenced in backyard -hardwood floors -living room -kitchen appliances included -front

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7214 Snaffle Lane
7214 Snaffle Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
7214 Snaffle Lane Available 06/17/20 Rancher Off Cold Harbor Road! Large Fenced Rear Yard!! Move In Ready!!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rancher in the heart of Mechanicsville on a .

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitcomb
1 Unit Available
1616 Bryan Street
1616 Bryan Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1567 sqft
1616 Bryan Street Available 08/08/20 Adorable Ranch in Mechanicsville - Byran Street is an adorable ranch-style home located in the Home Place Subdivision! It is super clean, spacious with a great layout, including an eat-in kitchen, a large laundry

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 Micheline Terrace
1125 Micheline Terrace, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1115 sqft
1125 Micheline Terrace Available 08/08/20 Partial Brick Ranch in Richmond - This recently renovated 1115 square foot, three-bedroom/two-bath ranch available is a place we call 1125 Micheline Terrace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8092 Elm Dr
8092 Elm Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
Studio
$1,695
1300 sqft
Formally a dentist office with multiple small rooms and plenty of storage. there is a reception area, two small offices 2 bathrooms and exits out both sides of the building. Great location close to major roadways and the town of Mechanicsville.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1322 North 22nd Street
1322 North 22nd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2046 sqft
This nicely renovated historic house has to offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and a living room. The house has a front porch and a big back yard. It is all electric, central AIR and Heat. Hardwood floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Peter Paul
1 Unit Available
1600 North 22nd Street - B
1600 North 22nd Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
This nicely renovated apartment is on the second floor of the house and has to offer 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, dining room, new kitchen appliances, new bathroom fixtures,washer and dryer hookups. Central heat and air.

1 of 7

Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
Highland Park Southern Tip
1 Unit Available
2211 3rd Ave
2211 3rd Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please come into the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA, Reserve this home with just $200 down 2211 3rd ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -wall to wall carpet -Huge living room -good size
Results within 5 miles of East Highland Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$909
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
959 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Central Office
19 Units Available
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Sherwood Park
114 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Shockoe Bottom
23 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
797 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Shockoe Bottom
29 Units Available
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
City Guide for East Highland Park, VA

East Highland Park, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia is a stone's throw away from the birthplace of famed American writer Edgar Allan Poe.

Nestled squarely between Richmond and the Chickahominy River, East Highland Park, Virginia is only a two-hour drive from the the nation's capital. The census-designated place is a suburb of greater Richmond, and has a population of 14,796 according to the last 2010 census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Highland Park, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Highland Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

