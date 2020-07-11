/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:48 AM
212 Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
52 Units Available
Dunn Loring
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,485
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Dunn Loring
8415 HOLLIS LANE
8415 Hollis Lane, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1750 sqft
Available Aug. 1st. Well maintained 3-level 4 BD 3 1/2 BA home in the Heart of Tysons / Vienna, quiet neighborhood and convenient to major routes and W&OD trail. Hardwood floors main level, Master Bedroom with walk-in closets and updated bathroom.
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Dunn Loring
8526 MINERVA CT
8526 Minerva Court, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home on a quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac, in lovely Tysons Woods.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Dunn Loring
2632 SKIDMORE CIRCLE
2632 Skidmore Circle, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3476 sqft
Total 3,476 sq.ft above two levels w/Open layout**Gourmet Kitchen**Hardwood Floors**Fully Finished Basement has a Den, Rec.Rm w/Full BA**Only Ten Minute walk from Dunn-Loring Metro, Short Walk to Community Pool**Vacant and Ready to move-in!
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Dunn Loring
2307 YVONNES WAY
2307 Yvonnes Way, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
4155 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom 4.5 bath brick colonial on quiet cul-de-sac flooded w/sunlight & almost 4000 sq ft of living space. Gleaming hardwood flrs thru-out main & upper levels. Family room w/fpl, sep.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2181 WOLFTRAP COURT
2181 Wolftrap Road, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1966 sqft
A beautiful end unit town home with two car garage. Convenient location close to Tysons Corner.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Dunn Loring
8441 AMANDA PLACE
8441 Amanda Place, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
4061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8441 AMANDA PLACE in Dunn Loring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Dunn Loring
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,783
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
36 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,508
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
63 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
52 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,847
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
15 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
38 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,494
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
31 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
35 Units Available
Pimmit Hills
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
18 Units Available
Vienna
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
43 Units Available
Idylwood
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
41 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
26 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Last updated July 8 at 03:59pm
3 Units Available
East Side
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2701 Bellforest Ct. #202
2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
2701 Bellforest Ct.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2710 BELLFOREST COURT
2710 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1476 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Initial showings via facetime or whatsapp. Wonderful 2-level 2 BR 2.
