apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:49 AM
113 Apartments for rent in Dulles Town Center, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
287 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Dulles Town Center
21079 ALBERTA TER
21079 Alberta Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge end unit with 3 levels bump out, wall of windows with natural daylight, more living spaces than most single family homes in the area, side entry to a two story foyer, living and dining room with 2 large bay windows, kitchen with breakfast area
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE
20702 Wood Quay Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2383 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED!!! BUILT IN 2020 Penthouse Level Condo ready just for YOU!*** 2 Level/3 BR, 2.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
45770 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45770 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1696 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.
1 of 22
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
45600 LIVINGSTONE STATION STREET
45600 Livingstone Station Street, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2262 sqft
Great Single Family at a Great Price!! This home features: 3 Bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Dulles Town Center
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
4 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
University Center
20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200
20311 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bath unit on second floor. Large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Kitchen has new granite countertops, newer appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. Front loading stack washer and dryer.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Dominion Station
45557 GRAND CENTRAL SQUARE
45557 Grand Central Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1812 sqft
Conveniently located three level townhouse in Great Dominion Station, fresh paint , carpet cleaned professionally, deck painted, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths; spacious layout with plenty of natural light.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Countryside
23 Bickel Ct
23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
754 sqft
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring.
1 of 28
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
45515 CAMBERS TRAIL TERRACE
45515 Cambers Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1960 sqft
Well maintained, Spacious End Unit TH with 2 car garage in desired neighborhood is available for renting from 1st SEPTEMBER.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.
Results within 5 miles of Dulles Town Center
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
38 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
38 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,510
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
