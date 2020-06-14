49 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, VA with gym
1 of 29
1 of 58
1 of 47
1 of 16
1 of 46
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 45
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 41
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 56
1 of 21
"Playin games with everyone till way after dark, In Cherry Hill Park, in Cherry Hill Park." (-- Billy Joe Royal, "Cherry Hill Park")
With a population of just 16,000, Cherry Hill is basically a tiny waterside community in Prince William County, Virginia with a few other subdivisions peppered around it. US Route 1 runs along one side, making it easily accessible from nearby towns. It has a great school district -- better than many in the state, actually -- and occupies just seven square miles of land and 1.6 miles of water. It’s located right on the Potomac River and has the huge Prince William County Park just a few miles away. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cherry Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.