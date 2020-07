Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance internet access internet cafe yoga

Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre. Each apartment home features ample closet space, convenient eat-in kitchens with modern black appliances, pantries and abundant cabinet space, Granite Park is sure to fit your needs. You will enjoy the use of our fitness center, bark park, two swimming pools and picnic areas as well as the benefit of having basic cable already provided for you. Our dedicated, professional, on-site management and maintenance staff members help maintain our community to the highest standard of living. Choose a life of luxury at these great Charlottesville apartments! Come discover what it truly means to Live Life Well at Granite Park!