Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

98 Apartments for rent in Charlottesville, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1119 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,339
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Four Seasons
17 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
8 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1000 Altavista Avenue
1000 Altavista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1503 Green St
1503 Green Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Belmont Cottage - Property Id: 283931 Newly renovated Belmont cottage, open floor plan, hardwood floors, central heat/air, new stainless appliances/quartz countertops, full washer dryer.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
1426 Briarcliff Ave
1426 Briarcliff Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1320 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Updated single family home near UVa and Downtown - Property Id: 285315 Nicely updated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom one-level home with full clean and dry unfinished basement nestled between UVa and Downtown! Remodeled eat-in

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1624 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2.5 bath home near downtown Charlottesville - Beautiful Condo only a mile and a half from Down Town Mall! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, bonus room, Gorgeous hard wood floors, gas log fireplace, patio, deck, and one car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fry's Spring
1 Unit Available
108 Stratford Ct
108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2106 sqft
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House 108 Stratford Court Charlottesville, VA 22903 $ 3750.00 Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fry's Spring
1 Unit Available
114 A Cleveland Ave
114 Cleveland Ave, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1124 sqft
Frysprings / UVA Area 3 bdrm 2 bathroom 114 Cleveland Ave Charlottesville, VA 22903 - Beautiful home in quiet country setting in the City of Charlottesville Frysprings Area Stucco Cottage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fry's Spring
1 Unit Available
210 Raymond Avenue Unit B
210 Raymond Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1114 sqft
210 Raymond Avenue Unit B Available 07/04/20 *Available July 4, 2020* 2 bed/1 bath/1 office Fry's Spring Terrace Level Duplex - Quiet neighborhood - 2 bedroom, 1 office, 1 bathroom, 1 large laundry area and storage room in terrace level unit in the

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
209 Burnet St
209 Burnet St, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2820 sqft
209 Burnet St Available 06/15/20 209 Burnet St - Do not miss your opportunity to live in this single family home at The Park at Burnet Commons. This home includes 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier
1 Unit Available
2127 Tarleton Dr.
2127 Tarleton Drive, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2348 sqft
2127 Tarleton Dr. Available 06/29/20 Great Home in the Greenbrier Neighborhood!! - Single family home located in the Greenbriar neighborhood. Great location convenient to Rt 250 and Rio Rd/29 corridor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
129 Waterbury Court
129 Waterbury Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct ***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher. Gas, water, sewer heating and cooling included. Tenant will need electric power (Dominion) for lightning and appliances.
City Guide for Charlottesville, VA

An independent city, Charlottesville lives by its own rules. Okay, not really, but the people here tend to march to the beat of their own drum. It seems like all 43,000 and counting of this city’s residents are very happy to call C-Ville their home. Chock full of history, home to the University of Virginia and offering a hip and unique downtown area, Charlottesville should definitely be on the radar of anyone looking for a great, affordable place to snag an apartment rental, such as yourself....

Though the cost of living in Virginia is relatively high, affordable apartment rental options are endless in Charlottesville, and some happen to be a bit on the inexpensive side. So whether you have money to spend or are balling on a budget, there is an apartment in Charlottesville for you.

Renting a standard one-bedroom in Charlottesville will usually run you between $699and $870 a month. Apartments here aren’t short on amenities as most feature swimming pools, breakfast bars, running trails, pet parks, fitness centers, wi-fi, some paid utilities, and in unit washer and dryers. For those academic residents, one-bedroom apartments in college/off-campus housing will run about $585 (separate bedroom, shared common space) and have study areas, individual leases, fitness centers and wi-fi. Those looking for a larger pad or moving with a roomie will be happy to know that two-bedrooms range from $760 to $1100, with the median price falling at about $1050.

If high end rentals are what you’re after, Charlottesville offers up luxury apartments, flats and townhomes (such as the Woodlands of Charlottesville) that feature everything from hardwood floors, views, washer and dryer, fitness centers, a club house and even fully furnished apartments. These luxury rentals will cost between $1380 and $1600 for a two or three bedroom apartment.

FYI, going green is big in Charlottesville, so many communities will be eager to tell you that they are a “green community.” Besides bragging rights, this means recycling will often be included in your trash pick-up for no extra fee.

In terms of deposits, they can run anywhere from $100-$500 depending on the type of rental you’re looking for and the community it’s in. Pets are accepted in most apartment rentals with a deposit and often require a monthly pet rent of about $20.

Once you’ve settled into your new Charlottesville apartment, you have trouble finding a dull moment around town. It’s a very small city with lots to do. From the Virginia Film Festival and the huge Fourth of July celebration to simply hanging out at The Corner to catch the thriving indie music scene or a wine and beer tour, Charlottesville is bound to have something for you. Good luck out there and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Charlottesville, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Charlottesville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

