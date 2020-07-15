2434 ARLINGTON BLVD

Amenities
Mostly furnished!! Located across the street from Barracks Rd. Shopping Center and WALKABLE TO NORTH GROUNDS (UVA LAW SCHOOL, JAG AND DARDEN BUSINESS SCHOOLS). This well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features a large living room with hardwood floors, a kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, refrigerator, oven/gas stovetop, microwave oven and an eat-in dining area. A half bathroom is also located on this level. The second offers a large master bedroom, an additional bedroom, and an updated full bathroom. The basement offers a laundry area with full size washer & dryer, and plenty of storage space. Enjoy the gated front patio area and 1 assigned parking space. Additionally walkable to JPJ Arena.