2434 ARLINGTON BLVD

Mostly furnished!! Located across the street from Barracks Rd. Shopping Center and WALKABLE TO NORTH GROUNDS (UVA LAW SCHOOL, JAG AND DARDEN BUSINESS SCHOOLS). This well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features a large living room with hardwood floors, a kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, refrigerator, oven/gas stovetop, microwave oven and an eat-in dining area. A half bathroom is also located on this level. The second offers a large master bedroom, an additional bedroom, and an updated full bathroom. The basement offers a laundry area with full size washer & dryer, and plenty of storage space. Enjoy the gated front patio area and 1 assigned parking space. Additionally walkable to JPJ Arena.