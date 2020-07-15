All apartments in Charlottesville
Find more places like 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlottesville, VA
/
2434 ARLINGTON BLVD
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:41 PM

2434 ARLINGTON BLVD

2434 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlottesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2434 Arlington Boulevard, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Barracks Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Mostly furnished!! Located across the street from Barracks Rd. Shopping Center and WALKABLE TO NORTH GROUNDS (UVA LAW SCHOOL, JAG AND DARDEN BUSINESS SCHOOLS). This well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features a large living room with hardwood floors, a kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, refrigerator, oven/gas stovetop, microwave oven and an eat-in dining area. A half bathroom is also located on this level. The second offers a large master bedroom, an additional bedroom, and an updated full bathroom. The basement offers a laundry area with full size washer & dryer, and plenty of storage space. Enjoy the gated front patio area and 1 assigned parking space. Additionally walkable to JPJ Arena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD have any available units?
2434 ARLINGTON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlottesville, VA.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD have?
Some of 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2434 ARLINGTON BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD offers parking.
Does 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD have a pool?
No, 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 ARLINGTON BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22902
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911

Similar Pages

Charlottesville 1 BedroomsCharlottesville 2 Bedrooms
Charlottesville Apartments with ParkingCharlottesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlottesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisonburg, VAFarmville, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VAPantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North DowntownRidge St.
Johnson Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
James Madison University