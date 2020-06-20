All apartments in Charlottesville
1206 Cherry Ave # B
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

1206 Cherry Ave # B

1206 Cherry Avenue · (757) 828-5818
Location

1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Fifeville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 Cherry Ave #B · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Walk to UVA Hospital

Available July 2020

2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital
Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.

Gas, water, sewer heating and cooling included. Tenant will need electric power (Dominion) for lightning and appliances. Tenant will need city trash pick up decal. Landlord cuts the grass.

This is a top/bottom duplex and we are renting unit B (bottom).

Cat or small dog allowed with pet deposit

Please email or text questions.

Previous Tenant is still at the unit. The unit is becoming available in July.

No section 8

(RLNE1302502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Cherry Ave # B have any available units?
1206 Cherry Ave # B has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Cherry Ave # B have?
Some of 1206 Cherry Ave # B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Cherry Ave # B currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Cherry Ave # B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Cherry Ave # B pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Cherry Ave # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 1206 Cherry Ave # B offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Cherry Ave # B does offer parking.
Does 1206 Cherry Ave # B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Cherry Ave # B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Cherry Ave # B have a pool?
Yes, 1206 Cherry Ave # B has a pool.
Does 1206 Cherry Ave # B have accessible units?
No, 1206 Cherry Ave # B does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Cherry Ave # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Cherry Ave # B has units with dishwashers.
