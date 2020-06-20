1206 Cherry Ave # B

Amenities
Walk to UVA Hospital
Available July 2020
2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital
Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.
Gas, water, sewer heating and cooling included. Tenant will need electric power (Dominion) for lightning and appliances. Tenant will need city trash pick up decal. Landlord cuts the grass.
This is a top/bottom duplex and we are renting unit B (bottom).
Cat or small dog allowed with pet deposit
Please email or text questions.
Previous Tenant is still at the unit. The unit is becoming available in July.
No section 8
(RLNE1302502)