Apartment List
/
VA
/
centreville
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM

33 Furnished Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6720 Rockledge Pl
6720 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Beautiful EndUnit Townhouse -Centreville cul-desac - Property Id: 235590 Immaculate - fully renovated end-unit 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhouse in a cul-de-sac. All appliances are brand new and changed within the year.
Results within 5 miles of Centreville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,649
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Centreville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
46 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
39 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
75 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
30 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11822 Great Owl Cir
11822 Great Owl Circle, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
2700 sqft
Furnished Bedroom and bonus private office - Property Id: 129605 The shared house has 2 large rooms that are for rent together, with a private bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13088 Rose Petal Cir
13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391 *Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12001 Market Street
12001 Market Street, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Fully Furnished Corporate Condo, great floor plan, in the heart of Reston Town Center.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE
8754 Elsing Green Dr, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1896 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT Move-in readyThis is a new three level townhouse. The owner who lives in the basement, is looking for tenant to occupy two master bedrooms on the top level of a new townhouse at $800 per room. The owner lives in the basement.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2403 DAKOTA LAKES DRIVE
2403 Dakota Lakes Drive, Floris, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,380
2193 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home in Sycamore Lakes community in Herndon.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1669 PARKCREST CIRCLE
1669 Parkcrest Circle, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2BED, 1BATH CONDO! ONE MILE TO SILVERLINE METRO RAIL! SPACIOUS AND OVERLOOKING PARKLAND, DEEDED CARPORT, HONEY MAPLE CABINETS & FLOORING.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sheffield Manor
1 Unit Available
12328 PENZANCE LANE
12328 Penzance Lane, Linton Hall, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1774 sqft
Nice spacious Basement with 1 Bed 1 Full Bath in townhouse with separate entrance is available for renting. One bedroom with separate living room and full bath.

June 2020 Centreville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Centreville Rent Report. Centreville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Centreville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Centreville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Centreville Rent Report. Centreville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Centreville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Centreville rents declined over the past month

Centreville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Centreville stand at $1,698 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,962 for a two-bedroom. Centreville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Centreville throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Centreville

    Rent growth in Centreville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Centreville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Centreville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,962 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Centreville.
    • While rents in Centreville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,291 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Centreville than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Centreville is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville 3 BedroomsCentreville Accessible ApartmentsCentreville Apartments under $1,200Centreville Apartments under $1,400
    Centreville Apartments under $1,700Centreville Apartments under $1500Centreville Apartments with BalconyCentreville Apartments with GarageCentreville Apartments with GymCentreville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCentreville Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Centreville Apartments with ParkingCentreville Apartments with PoolCentreville Apartments with Washer-DryerCentreville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCentreville Furnished ApartmentsCentreville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
    Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
    Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
    American UniversityCatholic University of America
    University of the District of Columbia