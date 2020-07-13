/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
60 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carrollton, VA
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
410 Marsh Hawk Trail
410 Marsh Hawk Trail, Carrollton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1426 sqft
Fabulous Condo in Eagle Harbor!! 2 Master Suites with walk-in closets and large adjoining loft! Large family room, kitchen with breakfast bar and separate formal dining.
Results within 5 miles of Carrollton
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
2104 Piedmont Road
2104 Piedmont Road, Suffolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3300 sqft
Home has 5 bedrooms, including a room downstairs bedroom that can be used as an office. There are 4 bull baths including a full shower bath downstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
2924 Ames Cove Drive
2924 Ames Cove Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2120 sqft
Spacious Brick Ranch with Attached Garage Convenient to all of Hampton Roads. Located Seconds from Route 17 with an Easy Connection to Route 164 & I-664, All Bridges & Tunnels. There Is Also a Room Above The Garage.
Results within 10 miles of Carrollton
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
10 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$686
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$746
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
15 Units Available
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
14 Units Available
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
6 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
10 Units Available
Palmer
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1280 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Deer Park
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Deer Park
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
13 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Nansemond
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1278 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Deer Park
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$953
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:30pm
10 Units Available
Edgefield
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
26 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Palmer
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:06pm
2 Units Available
Wythe
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 2 at 09:34am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
Woodview Townhomes
6010 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Woodview Townhomes | 6010 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA - Apply online at premrentals.com for $150 off your move-in rent. This 2nd floor apartment is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and over 900 sq ft.