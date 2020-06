Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Roomy townhouse style condo available for rent has a first floor entrance and comes with all appliances. The great location allows you to be within walking distance to a sizable shopping center. Open kitchen and floor plan with large deck. Available immediately. FIRST MONTHS rent w/ application. $45 proc fee per adult applicant. Prefer no pets but will considered on case by case basis.