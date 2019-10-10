All apartments in Burke
9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE

9112 Blarney Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9112 Blarney Stone Drive, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Two Master Suites in this 3 level, very spacious townhome in popular Keene Mill Village plus an office, den, family room and recreation room. Upstairs laundry, roomy deck and private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have any available units?
9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have?
Some of 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
