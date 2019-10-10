Rent Calculator
9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE
9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE
9112 Blarney Stone Drive
9112 Blarney Stone Drive, Burke, VA 22152
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Two Master Suites in this 3 level, very spacious townhome in popular Keene Mill Village plus an office, den, family room and recreation room. Upstairs laundry, roomy deck and private patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have any available units?
9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Burke, VA
.
What amenities does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have?
Some of 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Burke
.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9112 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
