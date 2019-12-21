10550 LUCASVILLE ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

*Pictures coming soon* This house sits on a 2-acre parcel of secluded, private land. The long driveway ends with an expansive parking space with enough space to park 6+ cars! On the and there are also 3 utility sheds which are all in good shape and lockable. In the back of the house there is a small outdoor workshop and a deck for outdoor seating.We are looking for someone who can do month-to-month, or less than a year lease, but a year lease can work too. Deposit is equal to one month of rent and will be due along with first month~s rent. Message today to set up a showing appointment!