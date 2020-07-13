/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:23 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Bandermill
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.
Results within 5 miles of Brandermill
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
50 Units Available
Livingston Apartment Flats
15560 Cosby Village Ave, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1551 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Livingston Apartment Flats in Chesterfield County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
76 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
115 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
999 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1105 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, private balconies and lots of natural light. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and manicured grounds.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1283 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
16100 Hampton Summit Drive
16100 Hampton Summit Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2109 sqft
Great Home in Hampton Park - Looking for First Floor Living? Two Main Level BR's! MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE w/Hardwood Floors, Walk-In closet & Private Bath, Additional Main Level Light Filled BR w/Walk-In Closet & access to Full Hall Bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13009 Scotter Hills Dr
13009 Scotter Hills Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1629 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom town home in The Grove. Hardwood flooring on the first floor, two car garage. All the appliances convey. There is a deck out back for entertaining. All the exterior maintenance and use of the pool is included in the lease
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17429 Memorial Tournament Dr
17429 Memorial Tournament Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
The gorgeous end unit has a wonderful family room that opens to a spacious and bright dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
14219 Jeffries Pl
14219 Jeffries Way, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Great opportunity to lease a home in one of Midlothian's most popular communities, Charter Colony. This 4 bed/2.5 bath transitional home provides you with just under 2500 square feet of beautiful living space.
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304
704 Bristol Village Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1077 sqft
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 Available 06/05/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom (Plus Loft) Condo in Midlothian's Bristol Village at Charter Colony - Beautiful condo in private residential neighborhood of Charter Colony.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
621 Fern Meadow Loop
621 Fern Meadow Loop, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
1140 sqft
This unit features huge walk in closet, garden tub, extra storage space in loft, vaulted ceilings, and a sunroom. The club house is in walking distance and offers resort style pool, pool table, fitness center, grilling pavilion, and internet cafe.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
724 Bristol Village Drive
724 Bristol Village Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
922 sqft
This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo offers an open floor plan, on site laundry, a sun room,and all utilities included (except electricity). The condo is located in a community that offers a pool, and work out facility which is included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Brandermill
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$974
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Huguenot
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Hioaks
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$932
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
31 Units Available
Manchester
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Jahnke
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
