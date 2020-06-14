26 Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA with garage
"Up men to your posts! Don't forget today that you are from old Virginia." -- George Edward Pickett, general in the Confederates States Army
Located about 30 minutes from Richmond International Airport in Midlothian, Virginia, Brandermill is made up of 3,700 custom homes over 2,444 acres, 450 of which are commercial. This also includes 8 miles of shoreline bordering the Swift Creek Reservoir, 15 miles of walking / biking paths and 3 community pools. Although its claim to fame as a "Best Planned Community in America" may be a little outdated because it was recognized in 1977, the architects of this community are not. They are constantly updating their building plans and permits, and building new commercial properties. See more
Brandermill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.