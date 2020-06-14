26 Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA with garage

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13601 Pebble Creek Court
13601 Pebble Creek Court, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
13601 Pebble Creek Court Available 07/01/20 Gorgous Colonial in the always sought after Subdivision of Brandermill, 4 bdms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - This stunning Colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is the perfect family home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
3819 Waterwheel Dr.
3819 Waterwheel Drive, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1988 sqft
3819 Waterwheel Dr. Available 07/20/20 Spacious Midlothian Home off Old Hundred Rd - Spacious 4 bedroom two-story with wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs.
Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15144 Watermill Lake Trail
15144 Watermill Lake Trail, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1687 sqft
15144 Watermill Lake Trail is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end-unit townhome located in Watermill Villas, in Midlothian, VA.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7501 Winning Colors Ct
7501 Winning Colors Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1564 sqft
7501 Winning Colors Ct Available 06/15/20 Chesterfield - Southside - Deer Run - Freshly painted two-story colonial on a large (.4 acre) cul de sac lot.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3901 Graythorne Drive
3901 Graythorne Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3800 sqft
We welcome you to tour this absolutely gorgeous 6 bed, 6 bath home in Midlothian, just west of Brandermill and north of the Swift Creek Reservoir.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1500 Warminster Dr
1500 Warminster Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1725 sqft
Coming available soon, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tiled Foyer and Tiffany styled lighting. Formal Living Room - adjoining Formal Dining Room with Large Window, and Chandelier.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16100 Hampton Summit Drive
16100 Hampton Summit Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2109 sqft
Great Home in Hampton Park - Looking for First Floor Living? Two Main Level BR's! MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE w/Hardwood Floors, Walk-In closet & Private Bath, Additional Main Level Light Filled BR w/Walk-In Closet & access to Full Hall Bath.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace, Rockwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1645 sqft
Colonial style 3 BR, 2.5 BA, single-family home, located in the Brandon Subdivision conveniently located off Courthouse Rd. and I-195, in Chesterfield. This home features a nicely landscaped yard with a paved driveway, and attached 1.5 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13707 Village View Dr
13707 Village View Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1496 sqft
13707 Village View Dr Available 09/04/20 Luxurious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with Attached 1 Car Garage in the Heart of Midlothian - Luxurious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with Attached 1 Car Garage in the Heart of Midlothian.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
1801 Northcreek Drive
1801 Northcreek Drive, Rockwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1878 sqft
1801 Northcreek Drive Available 07/01/20 Chesterfield County - Located in Chesterfield County this home has upgraded appliances, formal dining room, paved driveway, skylights, closet pantry, walk up attic and much more! Pets are possible with

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15431 Foxvale Way
15431 Foxvale Way, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2826 sqft
Gorgeous Home in the amazing Foxvale subdivision!!! 4bds, 2.1 baths - This absolutely gorgeous home in the Cosby School District is going to rent quickly!!! Located in the sought-after community of FOXCROFT.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7806 Winding Ash Court
7806 Winding Ash Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
7806 Winding Ash Court Available 05/15/20 Ashbrook Subdvision - Ranch style home on cut-de-sac lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room with gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, laminate flooring throughout, heat pump/central air, one car

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14412 Camack Trl
14412 Camack Trail, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
Come home to this 4/5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Transitional home with 2 car attached garage. This home has a great layout with formal living room and dining room. The kitchen, morning room and family room are all open to each other.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2641 Dovershire Rd
2641 Dovershire Road, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
JAMES RIVER HIGH DISTRICT What a location and what a turn key move in rental ready for you. Dont miss this 1900sqft 3 BR 2 Full bath rancher with a one car rear entry garage located in North Chesterfield right off of Huguenot Rd.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12253 Haydon Place
12253 Haydon Pl, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1759 sqft
Brand new under construction Kenmore floor plan end unit townhouse in new Hartford Hill Townes available for rent after closing. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, open floor plan, game room and 3 floor living.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
708 County Line Road
708 County Line Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1566 sqft
Spacious rancher with three bedrooms, two full baths, half bath in walk out basement. Garage in basement. Large living room, dining room, kitchen open to family room. Lot of light with large windows. Updated/new carpet and fresh interior paint.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
6201 Oakbrook Lane
6201 Oakbrook Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,940
2171 sqft
Colonial nestled in Arbor Landing with Community Lake & Waterways, Trails and amazing Amenities, Pet Friendly Rental - Up to 3 Pets, 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6000 Pleasant Pond Court
6000 Pleasant Pond Court, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2240 sqft
Five Forks Village - Two story traditional home has four bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and fenced yard on cul-de-sac. Large eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Private deck overlooks Pleasant Pond.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
4520 Uppingham Road
4520 Uppingham Road, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3893 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home has a 1st. Floor Master Suite and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd Floor. This home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, and the bedrooms are carpeted..
City Guide for Brandermill, VA

"Up men to your posts! Don't forget today that you are from old Virginia." -- George Edward Pickett, general in the Confederates States Army

Located about 30 minutes from Richmond International Airport in Midlothian, Virginia, Brandermill is made up of 3,700 custom homes over 2,444 acres, 450 of which are commercial. This also includes 8 miles of shoreline bordering the Swift Creek Reservoir, 15 miles of walking / biking paths and 3 community pools. Although its claim to fame as a "Best Planned Community in America" may be a little outdated because it was recognized in 1977, the architects of this community are not. They are constantly updating their building plans and permits, and building new commercial properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brandermill, VA

Brandermill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

