1398 Allister Grn

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Available 08/15/20



Great townhome in highly desirable Riverrun. Pen Park and Rivanna River Hiking Trail are within walking distance. Meadowcreek Golf Course is 0.6 miles away and John Warner Parkway is very close by. Conveniently located between downtown Charlottesville and Rte 29 for easy access to a variety of shopping. A recent renovation in August of 2019 to the terrace level features a new bedroom, full bathroom, large cedar closet, and kitchenette with its own patio. Freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths a kitchen and dining area, living room with a deck off the rear. MBR has a nice vaulted ceiling with skylights. All bedrooms are carpeted with hardwood on the main floor. Microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, compactor, and laundry room with washer and dryer. Riverrun offers a pool for the community and includes 4 passes. Move-in ready!

No Pets Allowed



