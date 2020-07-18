All apartments in Albemarle County
Find more places like 1398 Allister Grn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albemarle County, VA
/
1398 Allister Grn
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1398 Allister Grn

1398 Allister Green · (609) 320-2702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1398 Allister Green, Albemarle County, VA 22901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 4 baths, $1750 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,750

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Available 08/15/20 RiverRun - Property Id: 314605

Great townhome in highly desirable Riverrun. Pen Park and Rivanna River Hiking Trail are within walking distance. Meadowcreek Golf Course is 0.6 miles away and John Warner Parkway is very close by. Conveniently located between downtown Charlottesville and Rte 29 for easy access to a variety of shopping. A recent renovation in August of 2019 to the terrace level features a new bedroom, full bathroom, large cedar closet, and kitchenette with its own patio. Freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths a kitchen and dining area, living room with a deck off the rear. MBR has a nice vaulted ceiling with skylights. All bedrooms are carpeted with hardwood on the main floor. Microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, compactor, and laundry room with washer and dryer. Riverrun offers a pool for the community and includes 4 passes. Move-in ready!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1398-allister-grn-charlottesville-va/314605
Property Id 314605

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1398 Allister Grn have any available units?
1398 Allister Grn has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1398 Allister Grn have?
Some of 1398 Allister Grn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1398 Allister Grn currently offering any rent specials?
1398 Allister Grn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1398 Allister Grn pet-friendly?
No, 1398 Allister Grn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 1398 Allister Grn offer parking?
No, 1398 Allister Grn does not offer parking.
Does 1398 Allister Grn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1398 Allister Grn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1398 Allister Grn have a pool?
Yes, 1398 Allister Grn has a pool.
Does 1398 Allister Grn have accessible units?
No, 1398 Allister Grn does not have accessible units.
Does 1398 Allister Grn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1398 Allister Grn has units with dishwashers.
Does 1398 Allister Grn have units with air conditioning?
No, 1398 Allister Grn does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1398 Allister Grn?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22901
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VACharlottesville, VAFredericksburg, VALynchburg, VAShort Pump, VAHarrisonburg, VAGlen Allen, VAGainesville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAAshland, VA
Brandermill, VAForest, VAFarmville, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAFalmouth, VALake Monticello, VAUniversity of Virginia, VACrozet, VAPantops, VAHollymead, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VATimberlake, VATuckahoe, VAWoodstock, VAWyndham, VALexington, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAFront Royal, VARockwood, VAStrasburg, VALakeside, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity