1228 Clifden Greene Available 08/15/20 1228 Clifden Greene - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Riverrun with approximately 1235 finished sq ft. Property comes with dishwasher, disposal, electric range, microwave, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No smoking, no undergrads. 1 pet negotiable. Security deposit and Restoration Fee equal 1 month.
Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.
Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com
