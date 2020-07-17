All apartments in Albemarle County
1228 Clifden Greene
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1228 Clifden Greene

1228 Clifden Grn · (434) 817-1676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1228 Clifden Grn, Albemarle County, VA 22901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1228 Clifden Greene · Avail. Aug 15

$1,425

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1228 Clifden Greene Available 08/15/20 1228 Clifden Greene - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Riverrun with approximately 1235 finished sq ft. Property comes with dishwasher, disposal, electric range, microwave, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No smoking, no undergrads. 1 pet negotiable. Security deposit and Restoration Fee equal 1 month.

Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.

Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com

(RLNE3220064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Clifden Greene have any available units?
1228 Clifden Greene has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1228 Clifden Greene have?
Some of 1228 Clifden Greene's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Clifden Greene currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Clifden Greene is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Clifden Greene pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Clifden Greene is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Clifden Greene offer parking?
No, 1228 Clifden Greene does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Clifden Greene have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 Clifden Greene offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Clifden Greene have a pool?
Yes, 1228 Clifden Greene has a pool.
Does 1228 Clifden Greene have accessible units?
No, 1228 Clifden Greene does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Clifden Greene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Clifden Greene has units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Clifden Greene have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Clifden Greene does not have units with air conditioning.
