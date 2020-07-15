118 TURTLE CREEK RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Great two bedroom condo available NOW in luxury Turtle Creek condo community! - Located by the Shops at Stonefield, this charming Charlottesville community offers great amenities close to Downtown and UVA! These cozy apartments provide ample storage space and plenty of living space. This renovated, cozy ground floor apartment features hardwood floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.



Features:

Hardwood floors • Patio • Fireplace • Walk-in closet • Updated countertops • Stainless steel appliances • Range • Refrigerator • Microwave • Dishwasher • Disposal • Washer/dryer • Central heat/air conditioning • Storage



Room Sizing:

Living: 14’-10” x 13’-7” • Dining: 10’-5” x 8’-8” • Kitchen: 8’-9” x 8’-4” • Bathroom #1: 8’-1” x 4’-11” • Bathroom #2: 7’-10” x 4’-11” • Bedroom #1: 10’-5” x 11’-3” • Bedroom #2: 10’-8” x 13’-7”



The $100/month utility fee covers HD cable, water/sewer, trash, and exterior maintenance. Resident connects and is responsible for electricity and internet.



A non-refundable restoration fee will be due on the lease start date. This fee covers professional cleaning & minor touch-ups after your move out and makes it more likely you will be refunded your full security deposit.



**Pictures are of a similar unit.**



No Pets Allowed



