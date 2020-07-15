All apartments in Albemarle County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:48 PM

118 TURTLE CREEK RD

118 Turtle Creek Road · (434) 971-8000
Location

118 Turtle Creek Road, Albemarle County, VA 22901
Turtle Creek Condominiums

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 Turtle Creek Road Apt 01 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Great two bedroom condo available NOW in luxury Turtle Creek condo community! - Located by the Shops at Stonefield, this charming Charlottesville community offers great amenities close to Downtown and UVA! These cozy apartments provide ample storage space and plenty of living space. This renovated, cozy ground floor apartment features hardwood floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

Features:
Hardwood floors • Patio • Fireplace • Walk-in closet • Updated countertops • Stainless steel appliances • Range • Refrigerator • Microwave • Dishwasher • Disposal • Washer/dryer • Central heat/air conditioning • Storage

Room Sizing:
Living: 14’-10” x 13’-7” • Dining: 10’-5” x 8’-8” • Kitchen: 8’-9” x 8’-4” • Bathroom #1: 8’-1” x 4’-11” • Bathroom #2: 7’-10” x 4’-11” • Bedroom #1: 10’-5” x 11’-3” • Bedroom #2: 10’-8” x 13’-7”

The $100/month utility fee covers HD cable, water/sewer, trash, and exterior maintenance. Resident connects and is responsible for electricity and internet.

A non-refundable restoration fee will be due on the lease start date. This fee covers professional cleaning & minor touch-ups after your move out and makes it more likely you will be refunded your full security deposit.

**Pictures are of a similar unit.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1832656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 TURTLE CREEK RD have any available units?
118 TURTLE CREEK RD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 TURTLE CREEK RD have?
Some of 118 TURTLE CREEK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 TURTLE CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
118 TURTLE CREEK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 TURTLE CREEK RD pet-friendly?
No, 118 TURTLE CREEK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 118 TURTLE CREEK RD offer parking?
No, 118 TURTLE CREEK RD does not offer parking.
Does 118 TURTLE CREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 TURTLE CREEK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 TURTLE CREEK RD have a pool?
No, 118 TURTLE CREEK RD does not have a pool.
Does 118 TURTLE CREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 118 TURTLE CREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 118 TURTLE CREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 TURTLE CREEK RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 TURTLE CREEK RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 118 TURTLE CREEK RD has units with air conditioning.
