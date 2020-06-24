Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1119 Sunset Avenue Ext. - Like new townhome with three levels of living space in a fantastic location, close to the University, Downtown and 5th Street Station Shopping Center. This townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Ground level offers a study/office and a two car garage. Beautiful wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances highlight the open kitchen concept with a large island and gas range. Beautiful hardwood floors and architectural details throughout, including a tray ceiling in the master bedroom. Large deck with private, wooded view.



(RLNE5866804)