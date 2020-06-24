All apartments in Albemarle County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1119 Sunset Avenue Ext

1119 Sunset Avenue Ext · (434) 295-4663 ext. 115
Location

1119 Sunset Avenue Ext, Albemarle County, VA 22903

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1710 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
range
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext. - Like new townhome with three levels of living space in a fantastic location, close to the University, Downtown and 5th Street Station Shopping Center. This townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Ground level offers a study/office and a two car garage. Beautiful wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances highlight the open kitchen concept with a large island and gas range. Beautiful hardwood floors and architectural details throughout, including a tray ceiling in the master bedroom. Large deck with private, wooded view.

(RLNE5866804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext have any available units?
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext have?
Some of 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext offers parking.
Does 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext have a pool?
No, 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext have accessible units?
No, 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Sunset Avenue Ext does not have units with air conditioning.
