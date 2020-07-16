Rent Calculator
Home
/
Albemarle County, VA
/
1054 Cheshire Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1054 Cheshire Ct
1054 Cheshire Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1054 Cheshire Court, Albemarle County, VA 22901
Stonehenge
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
1054 Cheshire Ct Available 09/22/20 1054 Cheshire Ct - Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in Stonehenge. Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee.
(RLNE5757242)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1054 Cheshire Ct have any available units?
1054 Cheshire Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albemarle County, VA
.
What amenities does 1054 Cheshire Ct have?
Some of 1054 Cheshire Ct's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1054 Cheshire Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Cheshire Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Cheshire Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1054 Cheshire Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1054 Cheshire Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1054 Cheshire Ct offers parking.
Does 1054 Cheshire Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 Cheshire Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Cheshire Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1054 Cheshire Ct has a pool.
Does 1054 Cheshire Ct have accessible units?
No, 1054 Cheshire Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Cheshire Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 Cheshire Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 Cheshire Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1054 Cheshire Ct has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr
Pantops, VA 22911
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
