Apartment List
/
UT
/
woods cross
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Woods Cross, UT

Finding an apartment in Woods Cross that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2311 S 1980 W
2311 South 1980 West, Woods Cross, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
3000 sqft
5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Approx 3043 Sq Ft. This home includes dishwasher, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hook-up's. Nice spacious floor plan, 9ft ceilings throughout, wood floors, finished basement. Master suite with walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Woods Cross
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
14 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
34 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
2 Units Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
1016 W Fox Hollow Dr
1016 Fox Hollow Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2568 sqft
This home has an open floor plan, quartz counters in the kitchen. The backyard has mature trees, a large patio and the community has parks and playgrounds! Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
Results within 5 miles of Woods Cross
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,051
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,023
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westpointe
6 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
325 Pages Pl
325 Pages Place Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Beautiful town home available in bountiful! This is a fantastic town home in a great community close to shopping, hiking and the bountiful rec center.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westpointe
1 Unit Available
1855 W Mojave Dr
1855 Mojave Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2336 sqft
This single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 2336 sqft. 1 car garage, evap cooler and window AC included. The upper level has the kitchen, a living room, 2 bedrooms and a continental full bathroom.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
211 E 900 N
211 East 900 North, Bountiful, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1950 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated, and fully furnished home. Huge fully fenced yard with fruit trees and plenty of shade. Perfect family home in a great neighborhood. Located in Bountiful near Tolman Elementary and the South Davis Rec Center.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Rose Park
1 Unit Available
942 North Cornell Street - D
942 Cornell Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
This nicely updated 2 bed 1 bath comes complete with WASHER & DRYER, disposal, balcony and attached microwave. Updates include tile backslash and laminate hardwood flooring. Water, sewer, and trash is included, gas and electric are separate.
Results within 10 miles of Woods Cross
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Salt Lake City
15 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,025
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Salt Lake City
20 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,070
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Jordan Meadows
19 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$774
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Woods Cross, UT

Finding an apartment in Woods Cross that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Woods Cross 1 BedroomsWoods Cross 2 BedroomsWoods Cross 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoods Cross 3 BedroomsWoods Cross Accessible Apartments
Woods Cross Apartments with BalconyWoods Cross Apartments with GarageWoods Cross Apartments with GymWoods Cross Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Woods Cross Apartments with ParkingWoods Cross Apartments with PoolWoods Cross Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoods Cross Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTPleasant View, UTBluffdale, UT
Kearns, UTBrigham City, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSouth Ogden, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTHarrisville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University