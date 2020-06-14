Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

61 Apartments for rent in Woods Cross, UT with gym

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Woods Cross
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
34 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1078 N Kettering Dr
1078 Kettering Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1806 sqft
Beautiful North Salt Lake Single Family Home! - You have to come see it to believe it! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has it all.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1053 Kettering Drive - 1
1053 Kettering Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Beautiful, well kept home in convenient location! Single family home- no shared walls! Open floor plan with spacious rooms and lots of upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
1057 N Cambria Drive
1057 Cambria Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2927 sqft
This lovely home is a newer property built in 2009. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fully fenced yard, and laundry on site. It has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and Jacuzzi.
Results within 5 miles of Woods Cross
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,051
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$998
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Woods Cross
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Central City
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,395
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Jordan Meadows
19 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$774
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Gateway District
35 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,085
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South Salt Lake City
15 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,025
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South Salt Lake City
20 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,070
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
23 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Woods Cross, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Woods Cross renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

