Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504

3615 North Wolf Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3615 North Wolf Creek Drive, Wolf Creek, UT 84310

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo in Beautiful Eden-Available in June (Hiking, Skiing and Biking) - Beautiful and Spacious 2 bedroom Condo. Located in the Beautiful Eden, UT. This unit is in great condition. Close to pool and clubhouse. Close to all the Ogden Valley has to offer...3 ski areas and a beautiful lake. Hiking biking, skiing, clean air and all that is amazing.

Large 2 bedroom
Open Floor Plan
*No Pets, No Smoking**

Close to shopping and restaurants
VIDEO/VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE
Apartment is approx.1,100 sq ft and available Now!
To schedule a tour call/text Natalie 801-888-7989
www.rentmanagementutah.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 have any available units?
3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Creek, UT.
Is 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 currently offering any rent specials?
3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 pet-friendly?
No, 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Creek.
Does 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 offer parking?
No, 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 does not offer parking.
Does 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 have a pool?
Yes, 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 has a pool.
Does 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 have accessible units?
No, 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 N Wolf Creek Dr #504 does not have units with air conditioning.
