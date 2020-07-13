/
apartments with pool
17 Apartments for rent in West Point, UT with pool
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
34 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Point
3694 W. 1800 N. #V302 - 1
3694 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1264 sqft
Beautiful brand new condo! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Close to schools, parks and Thanksgiving points! Clubhouse -swimming pools, gyms and tennis court! First come first serve!
Results within 5 miles of West Point
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$996
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,042
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2852 W 3975 S Apt 35B
2852 West 3975 South, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1133 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This lovely townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Midland Drive & I-15. It offers 3 bedrooms and 1.
Results within 10 miles of West Point
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
10 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$982
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
10 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 03:57pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
930 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2205 Madison Avenue
2205 Madison Avenue, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Great home for rent. Right next to New Bridge School. Well cared for home. Duplex includes one car garage. Washer and Dryer included. Tenant lives in separate downstairs unit. Renter to pay additional $17/mo for ownerâs eviction protection.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Eastwood Estates
1341 Ash Drive
1341 Ash Drive, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2860 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
