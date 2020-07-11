Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in Washington, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Washington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr
4006 S Sweet Escape Dr, Washington, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,498
2800 sqft
4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr Available 08/01/20 Brand New Home in Sugar Plumb - Amazing 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home in Sugar Plumb. This home is brand new, never been lived in. Very Spacious living area and yard. Yard Care Included.

1 Unit Available
Green Springs
777 W Blue Mountain Road
777 Blue Mountain Road, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
3131 sqft
777 W Blue Mountain Road Available 08/01/20 **Spectacular single level home on Green Springs Golf Course ** - **Spectacular single level home on the 4th hole of the Green Springs Golf Course ** 4 bedrooms including Casita 3.

1 Unit Available
370 W Buena Vista Blvd #112
370 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1317 sqft
370 W Buena Vista Blvd #112 Available 10/09/20 Brand new town home available in Millcreek Springs with a community pool! - On the main floor of this brand new townhome is the living room, dining area, kitchen, half bathroom, and a storage room.

1 Unit Available
1000 Bluff View Drive
1000 Bluff View Drive, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1868 sqft
4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,868 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
Coral Canyon
3409 E Willow Springs Dr.
3409 Willow Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1597 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath home in Coral Canyon - This incredible home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom, and tons of storage in the walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
Coral Canyon
1742 Firerock Circle
1742 Firerock Circle, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
1742 Firerock Circle Available 08/07/20 BEAUTIFUL CORAL CANYON HOME - 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home in Coral Canyon. Large kitchen with high end appliances. Has a fireplace, washer/dryer included, high ceilings and large rooms. 3 car garage.

1 Unit Available
Coral Canyon
3627 East Silvercreek
3627 Silvercreek Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1551 sqft
3627 East Silvercreek Available 08/10/20 Home In Coral Canyon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
1000 E. Bluffview Dr. #121
1000 Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1523 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Drop. Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1300 per month.

1 Unit Available
2177 N Vacanza Dr
2177 N Vacanza St, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2302 sqft
Beautiful brand new modern home in green springs! Luxury meets Southern Utah living. This property was just finished in may of 2020.

1 Unit Available
387 Omni Lane
387 Omni Lane, Washington, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2760 sqft
5 Bedroom,3 Bath-Beautiful Like New Home!! - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. This home is like NEW!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Incredible view of both mountains and valley. Granite and tile upgrades throughout house.

1 Unit Available
171 E Gold Bullion Way
171 Gold Bullion Way, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2003 sqft
PET-FRIENDLY Home in Treasure Valley area! - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Treasure Valley. Home offers nice open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, granite, tile, wood blinds, large laundry room, and so much more. Fully fenced yard with RV parking.

1 Unit Available
1010 Camel Springs Drive
1010 Camel Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1531 sqft
1010 Camel Springs Drive Available 08/10/20 Fantastic Home in Washington! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Spacious kitchen island with plenty of room in the great room and family dining nook.

1 Unit Available
1849 South 20 East
1849 Cottenwood Lane, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1205 sqft
Showings begin July 7th on this is a darling home located in Washington Fields. The home sits on a large corner lot that offers a spaciuos back yard with 2 covered patios. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Washington

1 Unit Available
316 S 2450 E #22
316 South 2450 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
316 S 2450 E #22 Available 07/15/20 Fantastic Bedrock Townhome - detached 1 car garage. Perfect location and sits back from the street. Easy to get anywhere in town and would be a great for either a rental or a full/part time resident.

1 Unit Available
2056 Middleton Drive #24
2056 East Middleton Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2373 sqft
Five bedroom, three bath, 2,300 sq ft townhome for rent! - This large townhome has on the main floor the master bedroom and two other bedrooms. There is a balcony upstairs, nice open living room, dining room, and a laundry room.

1 Unit Available
2031 E Colorado # 403
2031 East Colorado Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1451 sqft
2031 E Colorado # 403 Available 04/10/20 Pet Friendly-Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large open kitchen, living room and dining room.

1 Unit Available
6179 W 100 S
6179 West 100 South, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1765 sqft
Cute 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage home for rent! - This is a large 4 bedroom home for rent located just down from Hurricane exit close to Coral Canyon and east end of Telegraph St. Home is attached to neighbor just by the master bedroom closets.
Results within 5 miles of Washington

1 Unit Available
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available now.

1 Unit Available
301 S. 1200 E. #34
301 South 1200 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
301 S. 1200 E. #34 Available 08/01/20 The Mesas - Super location close to all major commercial areas. 2-story with bedroom and bath on each floor. Water, sewer, garbage included. Amenities include pool, clubhouse. Carport with outside storage.

1 Unit Available
Dixie Springs
490 N 530 W
490 N 530 W, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1796 sqft
New town homes in Hurricane have fantastic views, custom designed with oversize bedrooms and garage.

1 Unit Available
Dixie Springs
2728 South 3730 West
2728 3730 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
2728 South 3730 West Available 07/15/20 Home in Dixie Springs - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Built in 2017 this home has all the new of new construction and all the perks and pluses.

1 Unit Available
325 S 200 E #19
325 South 200 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Remodeled Townhome in the Heart of Downtown St.

1 Unit Available
Downtown St. George
47 South 400 East Suite C
47 South 400 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Great Office Space in Downtown St. George - Office space available with roughly 1300 sqft on the 2nd floor. Recently updated. new paint, flooring, and bathrooms have been updated. Lots of windows all around for great lighting.

1 Unit Available
861 N Red Rock Rd
861 North Red Rock Road, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1100 sqft
Red Rock Rd Property - Spacious Property Located behind some commercial properties on Red Rock Rd. The building has a large garage-style door perfect for any type of mechanical use of the building to store vehicles or any kind.
City Guide for Washington, UT

The Utah city of Washington, which saw a population explosion of about 129 percent between 2000 and 2010, was originally settled by those making a living on raising cotton, and because of this, it's often referred to as Utah's Dixie.

Washington, a relatively large city when it comes to small cities, was founded by settlers from the South who were looking for a new life in Utah. Sadly, times weren't easy, and after several disasters left the settlers poor and without hope, it was said, "The ones who remained were too poor to leave." Of course, the huge population explosion in the 21st century proves that these trying times are over, but those currently living here should shoot a big "thank you" to the original inhabitants of "Dog Town." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Washington, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Washington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

