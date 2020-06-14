Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Springville, UT with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Springville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
Results within 5 miles of Springville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
933 Aspen Loop
933 Aspen Way, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2332 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
871 S Aspen Summit Dr
871 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2209 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grand View South
1 Unit Available
1115 Independence Ave
1115 Independence Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1696 sqft
Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome on Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
932 S Aspen Place
932 S Aspen Pl, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2550 sqft
932 S Aspen Place Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Provo South
1 Unit Available
1485 East 1190 South
1485 E 1190 S, Provo, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,095
3200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious home in Provo. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3200 square feet with plenty of storage space. Large master bedroom featuring a private bathroom and walk in closet. Main floor offers both a living and family room.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Grand View North
1 Unit Available
1670 Hickory Lane - 1
1670 Hickory Lane, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1120 sqft
Nice Willowbrook ground floor condo. Walking distance to UVRMC and bus lines to BYU and UVU. Easy care, no carpet, just tile throughout. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, comes with washer/dryer. Quiet community with playgrounds and a pool for hot summer days.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Rock Canyon
1 Unit Available
2244 North Canyon Road - 204
2244 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1355 sqft
Unit#204 South facing middle floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring throughout the house, new blinds, balcony, city view, washer/dryer included, central air, dishwasher, disposal, secured/locked parking garage, elevator access to all floors.
Results within 10 miles of Springville
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sunset Heights
25 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Lakeview
16 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 13 at 03:53pm
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
68 East 700 North
68 E 700 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
643 N 190 E
643 N 190 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1771 sqft
643 N 190 E Available 06/16/20 Townhome WATERS EDGE!! Stainless Steel Appliances. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
226 N 680 E
226 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1592 sqft
226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Story

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
1033 W 1970 S (264)
1033 W 1970 S, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1595 sqft
BRAND NEW, Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town-home in Orem - The Fields at Lakeview are located just 1 mile from UVU.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
342 W 490 N G203
342 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1272 sqft
342 W 490 N G203 Available 06/30/20 Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
338 W 490 N G202
338 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
531 N 360 W I203
531 North 360 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
531 N 360 W I203 Available 07/08/20 Brand New Condo in Vineyard! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
City Guide for Springville, UT

Springville: often called “Art City” by people who live there and in the surrounding region.

Springville is a city in Utah County, just a few miles south of Provo. It is home to the Springville Museum of Art, a splendid place to learn more about visual fine arts. It’s a flourishing community that has seen a steady growth over the past decade and is expected to continue growing in the future.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Springville, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Springville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

